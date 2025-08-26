10 Hilarious Black Sitcoms You Forgot Existed

Black sitcoms from back in the day have always been regarded as a staple in the community, impacting our upbringing and bringing laughs and relatability that other shows could not.

Many of these shows featured relatable characters, perfect storylines, and a diverse cast. However, many of these shows flew under the radar or only lasted a handful of seasons.

While shows like “Fresh Prince,” “Martin,” and “Moesha” reigned in popularity for many audiences, several hidden gem sitcoms didn’t get the fighting chance they fully deserved.

So, we have compiled a list of Black sitcoms that you may have forgotten about or didn’t even know existed.

1. Roc (1991-1994) “Roc” was a sitcom created by Stan Daniels and aired on Fox. It starred Charles S. Dutton, who played as Roc Emmerson, a Baltimore garbage man who was married to a nurse, played by Ella Joyce. The show addressed real social issues such as gang violence, drug abuse, gun violence and racism. You can find episodes of “Roc” on YouTube. 2. All Of Us (2003-2007) This series was loosely based on the blended family of creators and executive producers Will Smith and Jada-Pinkett Smith. The show revolved around Robert James Sr., played by Duane Martin, a divorced entertainment reporter with a young son (Khamani Griffin) who is constantly put in the middle of a fiasco with his his fiancée Tia Jewel (played by Elise Neal) and ex-wife Neesee James, played by Lisaray McCoy-Messick. 3. Smart Guy (1997-1999) Starring Tahj Mowry, Essence Atkins, Jason Weaver, Omar Gooding and John Marshall Jones, “Smart Guy” was a coming-of-age series about a 10-year-old boy genius who moves up to high school and showcased a quirky, loving family. The series ran for only three seasons and 51 episodes on The WB. Guest stars include Destiny’s Child (yes– the OG 4), Tia and Tamara Mowry and many others. You can watch “Smart Guy” on Disney+. 4. Malcolm & Eddie (1996-2000) Created by “Full House” creator Jeff Franklin, this show portrayed a vastly opposite roommates, Malcolm (starring the late great Malcolm-Jamal Warner) and Eddie (Eddie Griffin), where one owned a nightclub and the other ran a car garage. The comedy-chemistry of the two was organic and had many guest stars, including comedy giant Richard Pryor. The series is currently available to watch on Tubi and YouTube. 5. The Hughleys (1998-2000) Referred to by some fans as a 90s version of “The Jeffersons,” “The Hughleys” starred and was written by actor and comedian D.L. Hughley, portraying his family moving from the hood to suburban Los Angeles. The series also including Elise Neal, “Living Single” star John Henton, Eric Alan Kramer, Marietta De Prima, Ashley Monique Clark, and Dee Jay Daniels. You can find this series on Netflix. 6. Black Dynamite (2012-2015) Based on the 2009 film of the same name, “Black Dynamite” was an adult animated blaxploitation comedy series that aired on Adult Swim. The series followed the story of Black Dynamite (voiced by Michael Jai White) and his cohorts as they engaged in dangerous, over-the-top adventures. The show is also set in the 1970s. You can watch “Black Dynamite” on HBOMax and Sling. 7. The Parent ‘Hood (1995-1999) With sitcoms like “The Cosby Show” and “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” and “Family Matters” helping to pave the way for more family-focused shows, “The Parent ‘Hood” showcased the Harlem family the Petersons. The show was created by Black-movie royalty Robert Townsend and starred Faizon Love, Reagan-Gomez Preston, Suzanne Douglas and many more. You can watch this series on Tubi. 8. Damon (1998) Only running for thirteen episodes on Fox, “Damon” was about two brothers, one an undercover detective and the other a cop, reunited in Chicago. The show starred and was co-created by Damon Wayans, David Alan Grier and Melissa De Sousa. You can find many episodes on YouTube. 9. Hey Monie! (2003) “Hey Monie!” was an animated sitcom that aired on BET for only one season. The show centered around roommates Monie, a corporate working woman, and the lively Yvette living in the big city. The series was voiced by the improv-comedy Frangela duo Angela V. Shelton and Frances Callier. 10. That’s My Mama (1974-1975) Set in middle-class D.C., “That’s My Mama” was created and starred Clifton Davis, who played barber Clifton Curtis who enjoyed the bachelor life. His opinionated, loud-mouthed mama, Eloise Curtis, played by Theresa Merritt, was always trying to get him to settle down and find a wife. You can find episodes of the series on YouTube.