CLOSE
Happy Holy Week!
It’s hard to believe that Resurrection Sunday is quickly approaching, however, it’s time to start thinking about everything that encompasses Easter including the music.
RELATED: 3 Things To Remember During Holy Week
Many of us grew up on hymns and choir music, so we know what we like.
Want gospel news at your fingertips?
Text “BMORE” To 52140 to join our text club!
But for those who need a little help getting your Easter Weekend playlist together, we have some suggestions for you!
Tell us, what are your favorite Easter songs?
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
READ MORE..
Throwback Thursday: Classic Gospel Songs That Still Excite The Black Church
7 Throwback Gospel Performances We’ll Never Forget
3 Things To Remember During This Season Of Lent
10 Songs That Should Be Included In Your Easter Sunday Playlist was originally published on praisebaltimore.com