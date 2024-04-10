20 Hip-Hop and R&B Songs Giving God His Props

Listen Live
There’s no doubt that God is literally everywhere and in everything, even in the mainstream music you hear on the radio. We’ve heard many give God thanks during award ceremonies, but more and more non-gospel artists are making room for new fans and new faith by expressing their spiritual stance vocally. While this isn’t new for most seasoned artists out there, the newer folks are following the same wave, releasing gospel-influenced songs.

Giving listeners a glimpse of where their faith lies, Hip-Hop and R&B artists alike are exploring their spirituality and looking deeper within through their lyrics. From Kanye West to Destiny’s Child and Tems, spiritual symbolism is something that is being continuously executed through gospel-influenced songs. Take a trip down memory lane as we reminisce on 20 Hip-Hop and R&B songs that big up God in the lyrics.

1. “Dear God” – Boyz II Men

Source:YouTube

Release Date: 1996

2. “Through With Love” – Destiny’s Child

Source:YouTube

Release Date: 2004

3. “Jesus Walks” – Kanye West

Source:YouTube

Release Date: 2004

4. “Faithful” – Common

Source:YouTube

Release Date: 2005

5. “Order My Steps” – Bone Thugs-N-Harmony

Source:YouTube

Release Date: 2007

 

6. “Hear My Call” – Jill Scott

Source:YouTube

Release Date: 2011

7. “My God”- Pusha T

Source:YouTube

Release Date:  2011

8. “Blessed” – Schoolboy Q feat. Kendrick Lamar

Source:YouTube

Release Date: 2012

9. “Say Yes” – Michelle Williams

Source:YouTube

Release Date: 2014

10. “Blessings” – Big Sean feat. Drake, Kanye West

Source:YouTube

Release Date: 2015

11. “Glory” – John Legend and Common

Source:YouTube

Release Date: 2015

12. “Church” – BJ The Chicago Kid feat. Chance The Rapper, Buddy

Source:YouTube

Release Date: 2016

13. “How Great” – Chance The Rapper feat. Jay Electronica

Source:YouTube

Release Date: 2016

14. “The Gospel” – Alicia Keys

Source:YouTube

Release Date:  2016

15. “Ultralight Beam” – Kanye West feat. Chance The Rapper

Source:YouTube

Release Date: 2016

16. “Godspeed” – Frank Ocean

Source:YouTube

Release Date:  2016

17. “GOD” – Kendrick Lamar

Source:YouTube

Release Date: 2017 

18. “God’s Plan” – Drake

Source:YouTube

Release Date: 2018

19. Free Mind – Tems

Source:YouTube

Release Date: 2020

20. “Give Me Wings” – Tiffany Evans

Source:YouTube

Release Date: 2023

