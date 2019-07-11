The annual ESPY awards are about highlighting the best and brightest in sports, but more so for the fashion. Our favorite athletes and celebrity couples didn’t disappoint this year (including Odell Beckham Jr. who debuted a new look). From Ciara and Russell Wilson to Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade, check out the finest from the carpet…

Text “ERICA”to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Red Carpet Rundown: The 2019 ESPYS [PHOTOS] was originally published on hellobeautiful.com