Red Carpet Rundown: Top Celebrity Looks From The 2026 Critics Choice Awards

Awards season has officially started. On January 4, the Critics Choice Awards brought Hollywood ‘s A-listers back outside and straight onto the red carpet. And we loved every part of it.
From Teyana Taylor And Danielle Brooks To Quinta Brunson And Chase Infiniti, Celebs Worked The Critics Choice Award Carpet
This year’s red carpet delivered exactly what we wanted – statement silhouettes, rich textures, and looks built for a long awards-season run. Teyana Taylor kept her standout streak going in a sharp, tailored look finished with dramatic knee-high boots that brought a sleek, combat-inspired edge. Chase Infiniti leaned into soft glamour in a fluid, subtly shimmery gown, while Janelle James delivered classic polish in a strapless black-and-silver look.
Sheer moments had their say, with Danielle Brooks stepping out in an off-the-shoulder, see-through silhouette that balanced drama and allure. Sheryl Lee Ralph brought classic glamour to the carpet, reminding us that timeless elegance never misses. Quinta Brunson delivered tailored power in a polished look built on clean lines and confident fit. The men showed up polished too, with Tyler James Williams keeping things sharp in modern suiting.
Gallery: Top Celebrity Looks From The 2026 Critics Choice Awards
Across the carpet, celebs wore designers we gag over. Designers and fashion houses like Louis Vuitton, Monot, Gap Studio, Saint Laurent, and Chloé each created red carpet moments.
From sheer gowns to power tailoring and boots that made a statement, the carpet didn’t play. Several looks ate, and the red carpet moments are already stacking up for 2026.
1. Tyler James Williams Bring In Modern SuitingSource:Getty
Tyler James Williams kept it clean and modern in a navy suit with subtle sheen and sharp tailoring at the Critics Choice Awards. The monochromatic styling made the look feel elevated without trying too hard.
2. Danielle Brooks’ Sheer Moment At Critics ChoiceSource:Getty
Danielle Brooks turned heads in an off-the-shoulder, sheer black gown that hugged her curves and finished with a textured further hem. For beauty, she wore a natural makeup look and a high ponytail.
3. Chase Infiniti Stuns In Louis Vuitton And BraidsSource:Getty
Chase Infiniti stunned in a yellow Louis Vuitton gown with a sculptural, draped bodice and exposed midriff detail. The fabric folded softly across the chest and flowed into a sleek skirt. Chase paired the romantic dress with gorgeous cornrows and is serving.
4. Ego Nwodim Is The Lady In Red Gown (And Black)Source:Getty
Ego Nwodim brought high-impact color in a striking red gown featuring a thigh-high slit tied off with a black bow detail. The long sleeves balanced the drama, while the fluid fabric created movement with every step.
5. Denée Benton Slays In A Wine-Toned Corset GownSource:Getty
Denée Benton leaned into rich, wine-toned glamour in a corset-forward gown with a structured bodice and a flowing skirt that skimmed the carpet. The halter neckline framed her shoulders beautifully, while the deep berry palette felt romantic and dramatic. And her waist? We are still looking for it.
6. Wunmi Mosaku’s Blue Ombre Gown Is EffortlessSource:Getty
Wunmi Mosaku floated onto the carpet in a blue ombré gown with draped sleeves that cascaded into a soft train. The gathered neckline and airy chiffon layers gave the look elegance and ease.
7. Sheryl Ralph Is Fancy & Fabulous In FloralSource:Getty
Sheryl Lee Ralph delivered full glamour in a Tony Ward Couture gown with a halter-style neckline and a voluminous skirt adorned with floral appliqué along the hem. The deep red hue felt rich and celebratory, while the sculpted bodice added drama up top.
8. Quinta Brunson’s Play On Power DressingSource:Getty
Quinta Brunson kept things sharp and sophisticated in a cream tailored Chloe suit layered over a lace-trimmed top. The relaxed fit gave the look ease, while the clean lines kept it red carpet–ready.
9. Teyana Taylor Is Poised In Army Green Menswear & Knee High BootsSource:Getty
Teyana Taylor showed up and reminded everyone why she’s always one of the most talked-about people on the carpet. She wore a sharp, olive-toned tailored suit layered with a crisp white shirt and striped tie, then took it all the way there with a dramatic black feathered stole draped over one shoulder.
Red Carpet Rundown: Top Celebrity Looks From The 2026 Critics Choice Awards was originally published on hellobeautiful.com