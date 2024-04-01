As we’ve completed the first quarter of 2024 and begin Black Women History Month, it’s an honor to highlight women who have continued to make positive monumental moments in history around the world!
DON’T MISS THE LATEST NEWS, PRIZES + MORE! JOIN OUR TEXT CLUB! TEXT ‘MyMajic’ TO 24042!
From Keke Palmer making history at The Emmys to The GOAT Beyoncé breaking records, per usual, and so many others! There are a lot of accomplishments to celebrate this year! Plus we must give an honorary mention to Victoria Monet’s 3-year-old daughter Hazel, who not a full grown woman yet but still made history this year becoming the youngest Grammy Awards nominee ever for her collab with her mom on the song “Hollywood.”
Checkout the list below of 5 Black Women who made history in 2024!
Also See:
Black Women’s History Month: African American Women Making History In 2023
12 Black Women Who Made History In 2022
10 Black Women Who Made History In 2021
5 Black Women Who Have Made History In 2024 So Far was originally published on mymajicdc.com
1. BeyoncéSource:Getty
Beyoncé became the first Black female artist to top Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart with “Texas Hold ‘Em” the debut single from her newly released album “Cowboy Carter”
Also See: Social Media Erupts Over Beyonce’s ‘Cowboy Carter’
2. Ayo EdebiriSource:Getty
Ayo Edebiri became the third Black woman win Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series at The Emmys.
Also See: Quinta Brunson, Niecy Nash And Ayo Edebiri Win Big At The Emmys
3. Verena Lake
Verena Lake, a Dominica native, has made history at the Penn State Wilkes-Barre campus for being the first black woman student to enroll in the Surveying Engineering Program and is due to graduate in May. Continue reading here: dominicanewsonline.com
4. Keke PalmerSource:Getty
Keke Palmer became the first Black woman to win an Emmy for Outstanding Game Show Host for her host role on ABC’s the Password. She is the first woman to win in the category overall in over a decade.
Also See: The Glorious Rise Of Keke Palmer: From Childhood Star To Hollywood Actress
5. Quinta BrunsonSource:Getty
Quinta Brunson won The Emmy for Outstanding Lead in a Comedy Series in January 2024 which made her first Black woman to win in that category in 43 years. Previously won by The Jeffersons’ Isabel Sanford in 1981.
Also See: Quinta Brunson, Niecy Nash And Ayo Edebiri Win Big At The Emmys