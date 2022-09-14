Get Up Erica Featured Video CLOSE

We all have our favorite hymns and black gospel songs that many of us remember hearing and learning from our grandparents.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

Hymns like Amazing Grace, At The Cross, Pass Me Not, and of course, many others, all of which remind of us our childhood and bring us back to the old church!

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Check out these five songs that will never get old.

Tell us, what are your favorite hymns?

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

5 Classic Gospel Songs That Will Never Get Old was originally published on praisebaltimore.com