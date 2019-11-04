5 Famous People You May Not Have Known Are Atheists

There have been many celebrities who have been open about their faith but not as many have been vocal about not believing.
Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
However, there are some celebrities who have expressed that they do not believe in God or in a “higher power” including some very famous faces. Brad Pitt, who was considered one of the most famous “celebrity atheists”, recently came out and revealed that he now is a believer.
Check out the list below to learn about 5 more celebrities who have shared publicly that they are non-believers.Follow @GetUpErica
1. George ClooneySource:Getty
Actor George Clooney grew up Catholic but in an 1990s interview, the actor expressed not believing in a higher power.
2. Arian FosterSource:Getty
The former NFL player once told ESPN in 2015, “faith isn’t for me.” In a 2018 radio interview he reiterated this sentiment, saying, “I am not of the belief there is a God.”
3. Julianne MooreSource:Getty
In an interview on “Inside The Actor’s Studio”, she said “Well, I guess you were wrong. I do exist,” as the response she would receive from God if she landed at heaven’s gate after her death.
4. Daniel RadcliffeSource:Getty
The “Harry Potter” star once told the “Telegraph”, “I’m an atheist, but I’m very relaxed about it.”