6 Times Raven Goodwin Served Us Mommiana Style Vibes

Well, the unofficial end of Summer has come and gone and while Labor Day 2020 differed greatly from past Labor Day weekends, it wasn’t all bad. I don’t know about you but I definitely noticed a difference in the way that the world celebrated this year, thanks to “the Rona.” Yeah, there were parties, and cookouts, but the masses didn’t pop-out and do the most per usual. However, there were those who popped out and served vibes.

On of the people who popped style this Labor Day weekend was actress Raven Goodwin. While Raven earned the title of curvy fashionista years ago, she has been laying low and adjusting to “the hood,” motherhood that is. You would think that a first-time mother only five months in would be too overwhelmed with breastfeeding and changing diapers to keep it cute. Well, not this mommiana; being Riley Rosa Bell’s mommy has clearly energized Raven.

For those of you who don’t know Raven, I guess you’re not a fan of great TV because little sis has been blessing the screen and spreading black girl magic since she was 9 years old. Raven has been a part of the cast of hit series such as Malcolm In The Middle, Everybody Hates Chris, Glee, and Being Mary Jane as well as TV movies like The Clark Sisters: First Ladies Of Gospel. So yeah, sis is out here working working and she has a stack of receipts to prove it, I guess the question is where have you been and what have you been watching if you aren’t familiar with Raven’s work.

Check out 6 times the plus size actress and soul singer slayed her maternity fashion below.

