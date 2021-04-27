Kevin Hart
HomeArts & Entertainment

9 Adorable Photos Of Kevin Hart & Eniko’s Baby Girl, Kaori

Posted April 27, 2021

Get Up Erica Featured Video
CLOSE

On September 29 in 2020, Kevin and Eniko Hart welcomed their second child together and the fourth child to the Hart family.

SEE ALSO: It’s A Girl! Kevin Hart And Wife Eniko Welcome Baby #2

Baby girl goes by the name of Kaori Mai and joins siblings Kenzo, Hendrix and Heaven. Check out adorable photos of the youngest Hart below!

SEE ALSO: Fab & Fit: Eniko Hart’s Best Maternity Style Moments

9 Adorable Photos Of Kevin Hart & Eniko’s Baby Girl, Kaori  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Latest
Get More From The Show
Close