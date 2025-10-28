9 Black Actresses Who Went From Broadway To The Hollywood Big Screen

For generations, Broadway has been the heart of American theatre, a place where raw talent, tireless dedication, and bold creativity meet under the spotlight. For Black women in particular, the stage has offered both an opportunity and a challenge: to break barriers, embody excellence, and command visibility in an industry that hasn’t always made space for them. Yet from these very stages, many remarkable Black actresses have not only earned standing ovations but have also launched trailblazing careers that extended far beyond the curtain call.

MUST READ: Denée Benton: The People’s Princess

This list celebrates the powerful journey of Black women who began on Broadway and went on to shine in Hollywood. These are women who trained their voices, honed their craft, and mastered the live stage, then took that same skill and charisma to the screen, proving that the leap from theatre to television and film is not only possible, but can be spectacular.

The transition from Broadway to Hollywood isn’t always seamless. Stage acting and screen acting require different rhythms, pacing, and energy. But what these women share is a magnetic presence, an ability to command attention, convey emotion, and tell deeply human stories in any medium. Whether it’s through heart-wrenching ballads, commanding monologues, or sharp comedic timing, each of these actresses has expanded the legacy of Black women in entertainment.

We care about your data. See our privacy policy .

Some—like Audra McDonald and Debbie Allen—have become household names, while others like Danielle Brooks and Patina Miller are writing thrilling new chapters in real time. They come from different backgrounds, generations, and styles, but what unites them is a profound commitment to their artistry and an undeniable impact on both the stage and screen.

These women didn’t just cross over into Hollywood; they kicked the doors wide open. And in doing so, they’ve created space for future generations of Black actresses to dream even bigger.

Here are nine Black Broadway stars who successfully transitioned into Hollywood, and continue to redefine what’s possible in both worlds.

9 Black Actresses Who Went From Broadway To The Hollywood Big Screen was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. Audra McDonald Source:Getty Audra McDonald holds a historic place in Broadway history as the first performer to win six Tony Awards for acting, a testament to her brilliance in productions such as Carousel, Master Class, Ragtime, A Raisin in the Sun, Porgy and Bess, and Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar & Grill. Her Broadway journey began in The Secret Garden (1993), but it was her breakout role as Carrie Pipperidge in Nicholas Hytner’s 1994 revival of Carousel that changed everything. The performance earned her a Tony Award and launched a career that would soon extend far beyond the stage. McDonald made her screen debut in the Peabody Award–winning CBS film Having Our Say: The Delany Sisters’ First 100 Years, which introduced her to television audiences as a compelling dramatic actress. She followed that with standout roles, including Grace Farrell in Disney/ABC’s 1999 remake of Annie, and a recurring part in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (2000). Love Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell? Get more! Join the Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Her first Emmy nomination came with HBO’s adaptation of Wit, directed by Mike Nichols and starring Emma Thompson. From there, McDonald appeared in a string of notable TV dramas: Mister Sterling (2003), The Bedford Diaries (2006), and Kidnapped (2006–2007). In 2008, she reprised her Tony-winning role in A Raisin in the Sun for a television movie adaptation, earning her a second Emmy nomination. From 2007 to 2011, she played Dr. Naomi Bennett on Shonda Rhimes’ Private Practice, further establishing her presence on the screen in mainstream television. Though McDonald remains a Broadway legend, her success on screen proves she’s more than a stage icon; she’s a full-fledged multi-platform talent. Her voice, emotional intelligence, and magnetic presence make her one of the most seamless and compelling transitions from the theatre world to television and film.

2. Cynthia Erivo Source:Getty Cynthia Erivo made her Broadway breakthrough playing Celie in the 2015 revival of The Color Purple, a performance that earned her the Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical. From there, she moved into film and television, with roles in Harriet, Widows, Pinocchio, and the blockbuster adaptation of Wicked. Erivo’s trajectory shows how a Broadway star with strong singing and acting chops can successfully pivot into major Hollywood roles while keeping one’s theatrical roots intact.

3. Danielle Brooks Source:Getty Danielle Brooks made her Broadway debut in the 2015 revival of The Color Purple, where her powerful portrayal of Sofia earned her a Tony Award nomination, a Drama Desk Award, an Outer Critics Circle Award, and a Theatre World Award for a significant Broadway debut. She also received a Grammy for the cast recording, solidifying her as a rising force in musical theatre. Brooks continued to impress on stage with roles in Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations (2019) and The Piano Lesson (2022), before expanding her career into television and film. She starred as Beatrice in Much Ado About Nothing at Shakespeare in the Park, earning an AUDELCO Award, an Antonyo Award, and a Drama League nomination for her commanding performance. While her stage presence is undeniable, Brooks became a household name through her breakout role as Tasha “Taystee” Jefferson in Netflix’s critically acclaimed Orange Is the New Black. Her performance earned her two NAACP Image Award nominations and the Young Hollywood Award for Breakthrough Actress, showcasing her range and emotional depth on screen. Love Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell? Get more! Join the Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Brooks has continued to build an impressive screen career. She played the legendary gospel singer Mahalia Jackson in Mahalia (Lifetime), directed by Kenny Leon—a role that earned her the Actress Award for Television from the Critics’ Choice Association and a nomination for Best Actress in a Limited Series. She also received a Primetime Emmy nomination as a producer on the project. More recently, she appeared opposite John Cena in HBO Max’s Peacemaker, a spinoff of The Suicide Squad, introducing her to a new audience with her signature blend of strength, humor, and authenticity. She also reprised her role as Sofia in the 2023 film adaptation of The Color Purple, bringing her full circle from stage to screen. Danielle Brooks is a true multi-platform talent who exemplifies how stage training can translate into dynamic, nuanced screen performances. Her career continues to bridge the worlds of theatre, television, and film, all while staying deeply rooted in the power and discipline of live performance.

4. Anika Noni Rose Source:Getty Anika Noni Rose first made waves on the Broadway stage, earning acclaim for her standout performances, including a Tony Award for Caroline, or Change. But it was her transition to film and voice acting that expanded her reach to global audiences. Most notably, she became the voice of Disney’s first Black princess, Tiana, in The Princess and the Frog (2009), a groundbreaking role that solidified her place in pop culture history. In 2018, Rose returned to her theatrical roots with a celebrated performance in the title role of Carmen Jones, directed by John Doyle at New York’s Classic Stage Company. Her stage presence remains magnetic, but her on-screen portfolio is just as impressive. Love Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell? Get more! Join the Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Rose starred in films such as Everything, Everything, based on Nicola Yoon’s bestselling novel, opposite Amandla Stenberg, and the cult-favorite thriller Assassination Nation, alongside Bill Skarsgård, Bella Thorne, and Suki Waterhouse. Her versatility has allowed her to thrive in both indie cinema and mainstream projects. On television, she starred in BET’s college drama The Quad (2017–2018) and portrayed Kizzy in the miniseries Roots (2016), a powerful performance that earned her a NAACP Image Award nomination. Her additional TV credits include major roles and guest appearances on The Good Wife, Private Practice, Elementary, Power, The Simpsons, and HBO’s The No. 1 Ladies’ Detective Agency with Jill Scott. She also starred opposite Pierce Brosnan in the A&E miniseries Bag of Bones, based on the Stephen King novel. Her film work includes acclaimed performances in Dreamgirls, A Day Late and a Dollar Short, Half of a Yellow Sun, Imperial Dreams, and For Colored Girls, showcasing her dramatic depth and vocal range. Anika Noni Rose is a rare triple threat—an actress, singer, and voice talent who has masterfully navigated the worlds of theatre, film, and television. Her career shows how Broadway-trained performers can thrive across media, blending technical excellence with emotional authenticity. Whether on stage or screen, she brings a richness to every role that continues to resonate with audiences worldwide.

5. Heather Headley Source:Getty Heather Headley rose to prominence on Broadway in buzzing plays like Aida (2000) (earning a Tony) and the 1997 Broadway rendition of The Lion King, where she shined as Nala. She also starred in the Broadway adaptation of 2001’s Dreamgirls. Headley later appeared in television series such as Sweet Magnolias and Chicago Med, and continues to demonstrate the kind of multi-platform presence that stage actors increasingly pursue. Her journey highlights the fluidity between musical theatre and screen work, especially for Black female leads who bring vocal strength and dramatic presence to both arenas.

6. Patina Miller Source:Getty Patina Miller earned widespread acclaim—and a Tony Award—for her gravity-defying performance in the 2013 Broadway revival of Pippin, following a Tony-nominated turn in Sister Act in 2011. From the stage, she made a seamless transition to screen, taking on major roles in The Hunger Games franchise and acclaimed television series like Madam Secretary, where she played press secretary Daisy Grant, and Power Book III: Raising Kanan, in which she starred as the formidable Raquel “Raq” Thomas. Miller also returned to Broadway in 2022 to shine in Into the Woods, proving her incredible stage presence was timeless. Her career exemplifies how musical theatre stars can successfully cross over into film and television, bringing with them the depth, discipline, and charisma honed under the spotlight.

7. Renée Elise Goldsberry Source:Getty Renée Elise Goldsberry originated the role of Angelica Schuyler in the landmark 2016 Broadway musical Hamilton, for which she won a Tony Award. She has also appeared in television and film roles, including The Good Wife, One Life to Live, Masters of Sex, and Younger. Goldsberry’s journey demonstrates how a Broadway star can transition into a screen actor while still embracing their roots; her crossover appeal continues to grow.

8. LaChanze Source:Getty LaChanze won a Tony Award for her performance in The Color Purple (2005) on Broadway, and another for Once on This Island (1990). Her talents extend beyond the stage—she’s appeared in film and television projects such as The Help, The Blacklist, and East New York, bringing the same emotional depth and presence that have defined her stage work. Her career exemplifies how theatrical training can shape performers who transition seamlessly between stage and screen. With a career spanning nearly forty Broadway seasons, LaChanze consistently brings complex, triumphant women to the forefront of cultural representation. In 2022, she made her producing debut with the 20th-anniversary revival of Suzan-Lori Parks’ Pulitzer Prize–winning Topdog/Underdog, and Kimberly Akimbo, a new musical by Tony-winning composer Jeanine Tesori and Pulitzer-winning playwright David Lindsay-Abaire. Together, the two productions earned 11 Tony nominations and 6 wins, including Best Revival of a Play and Best Musical. Love Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell? Get more! Join the Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy. In Spring 2023, she produced Here Lies Love by David Byrne and Fatboy Slim, and Jaja’s African Hair Braiding by Jocelyn Bioh, directed by Whitney White—together earning 9 Tony nominations. The following year, in Spring 2024, she joined the producing team of The Outsiders, a new musical based on S.E. Hinton’s classic novel, which went on to win the Tony Award for Best Musical. In the current season, LaChanze made her New York City directorial debut with Alice Childress’ Wine in the Wilderness at Classic Stage Company, while also producing Buena Vista Social Club and the Pulitzer Prize–winning play Purpose. These productions received a combined 16 Tony nominations and 7 wins, with Buena Vista Social Club earning a special award recognizing the band, and Purpose winning Best Play. In 2025, LaChanze was honored as one of TIME’s Closers.