12 Iconic Christmas Cartoons Your Kids Should See During The Holidays

Clearly, the newer generation is getting lost in the sauce and we’re quickly losing the recipes. It’s time to ground your children with holiday films from back in the day that will get them to know the meaning of Christmas.
Christmas is the best time to put your kids onto things from the past to connect the generations. Back in the day, children couldn’t wait to see their yearly favorite cartoons dive into the holiday seasons with them. Iconic shows like Alvin And The Chipmunks and The Flintstones always got children in the spirits with their specials celebrating the holiday cheer.
Not only did these films bring in the season, but they also taught lessons with huge life themes. In Frosty The Snowman, one of the most memorable songs was “Put One Foot in Front of the Other” which ultimately taught patience and persistence in life, which is something that these iPad kids are missing in their daily dose of content.
There’s nothing like gathering the family around and being with your inner child during the holidays. So grab your matching family pajamas, hot chocolate, and Santa’s cookies while you show your kids what Christmas TV was like for you back in the day!
1. Frosty the Snowman, 1969
2. Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer, 1964
3. Santa Claus is Comin’ To Town, 1970
4. The Smurfs’ Christmas Special
5. The Little Drummer Boy, 1968
6. A Charlie Brown Christmas, 1965
7. A Garfield Christmas Special, 1987
8. How The Grinch Stole Christmas, 1966
9. The Year Without a Santa Claus, 1974
10. Rudolph’s Shiny New Year, 1976
11. A Chipmunk Christmas Movie, 1981
12. A Flintstone Christmas, 1977
