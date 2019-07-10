Beyonce & Blue Ivy Hit The ‘Lion King’ Carpet [PHOTOS]

Beyonce and Blue Ivy were the center of attention at the Lion King premiere in LA last night. Bey, who ends her voice to Nala in the live-adaptation of the Disney classic, hit the fiery red carpet with her sidekick Blue, donning Alexander McQueen and naturally stopping the world in its rotation.
While Bey’s bedazzled blazer turned heads, her braided waves and baby hair became the object of our affection.
Jay was also in attendance to watch Bey’s big debut. See who else hit the carpet to relive their childhood.
1. The World Premiere Of Disney’s “THE LION KING”Source:Getty
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JULY 09: (L-R) Shahadi Wright Joseph, Beyonce Knowles-Carter, and Blue Ivy Carter attend the World Premiere of Disney’s “THE LION KING” at the Dolby Theatre on July 09, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Disney) vertical,photography,celebrities,people,full length,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,california,females,daughter,three people,hollywood – california,beyonce knowles,disney,the lion king,the dolby theatre,blue ivy carter,premiere event
2. The World Premiere Of Disney’s “THE LION KING”Source:Getty
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JULY 09: Blue Ivy Carter (L) and Beyonce Knowles-Carter attend the World Premiere of Disney’s “THE LION KING” at the Dolby Theatre on July 09, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney) vertical,photography,celebrities,people,full length,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,topix,blue,california,females,daughter,two people,hollywood – california,beyonce knowles,disney,the lion king,the dolby theatre,blue ivy carter,premiere event
3. Premiere Of Disney’s “The Lion King” – ArrivalsSource:Getty
HOLLYWOOD, CA – JULY 09: Donald Glover arrives for the Premiere Of Disney’s “The Lion King” held at Dolby Theatre on July 9, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images) vertical,color image,photography,celebrities,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,usa,waist up,arrival,smiling,california,males,hollywood – california,disney,the lion king,the dolby theatre,donald glover
4. US-ENTERTAINMENT-MOVIE-DISNEY-LION KINGSource:Getty
US singer/songwriter Beyonce arrives for the world premiere of Disney’s “The Lion King” at the Dolby theatre on July 9, 2019 in Hollywood. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo credit should read ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images) photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,arrival,movie,film industry,headshot,singer,california,hollywood – california,film premiere,red carpet event,songwriter,beyonce knowles,disney,the lion king,premiere event
5. The World Premiere Of Disney’s “THE LION KING”Source:Getty
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JULY 09: (EDITORS NOTE: Retransmission with alternate crop.) Blue Ivy Carter (L) and Beyonce Knowles-Carter attend the World Premiere of Disney’s “THE LION KING” at the Dolby Theatre on July 09, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney) photography,celebrities,people,full length,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,blue,california,females,daughter,two people,hollywood – california,beyonce knowles,disney,the lion king,the dolby theatre,blue ivy carter,premiere event,square – composition
6. Premiere Of Disney’s “The Lion King” – ArrivalsSource:Getty
HOLLYWOOD, CA – JULY 09: Beyonce arrives for the Premiere Of Disney’s “The Lion King” held at Dolby Theatre on July 9, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images) vertical,color image,photography,celebrities,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,usa,arrival,california,females,hollywood – california,three quarter length,incidental people,beyonce knowles,disney,the lion king,the dolby theatre
7. Premiere Of Disney’s “The Lion King” – ArrivalsSource:Getty
HOLLYWOOD, CA – JULY 09: Alfre Woodard arrives for the Premiere Of Disney’s “The Lion King” held at Dolby Theatre on July 9, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images) vertical,color image,photography,celebrities,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,usa,arrival,california,hollywood – california,three quarter length,disney,the lion king,the dolby theatre,alfre woodard
8. Premiere Of Disney’s “The Lion King” – ArrivalsSource:Getty
HOLLYWOOD, CA – JULY 09: Normani arrives for the Premiere Of Disney’s “The Lion King” held at Dolby Theatre on July 9, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images) vertical,color image,photography,celebrities,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,usa,waist up,arrival,california,females,hollywood – california,disney,the lion king,the dolby theatre,normani – singer
9. Premiere Of Disney’s “The Lion King” – ArrivalsSource:Getty
HOLLYWOOD, CA – JULY 09: Florence Kasumba arrives for the Premiere Of Disney’s “The Lion King” held at Dolby Theatre on July 9, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images) vertical,color image,photography,celebrities,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,usa,waist up,arrival,smiling,california,hollywood – california,disney,the lion king,the dolby theatre,florence kasumba
10. Premiere Of Disney’s “The Lion King” – ArrivalsSource:Getty
HOLLYWOOD, CA – JULY 09: Chiwetel Ejiofor arrives for the Premiere Of Disney’s “The Lion King” held at Dolby Theatre on July 9, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images) vertical,color image,photography,celebrities,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,usa,looking at camera,waist up,arrival,portrait,smiling,california,males,hollywood – california,disney,the lion king,the dolby theatre,chiwetel ejiofor
11. Premiere Of Disney’s “The Lion King” – ArrivalsSource:Getty
HOLLYWOOD, CA – JULY 09: Raven Symone arrives for the Premiere Of Disney’s “The Lion King” held at Dolby Theatre on July 9, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images) vertical,color image,photography,celebrities,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,usa,arrival,smiling,california,females,hollywood – california,three quarter length,disney,the lion king,raven-symoné,the dolby theatre
12. Premiere Of Disney’s “The Lion King” – ArrivalsSource:Getty
HOLLYWOOD, CA – JULY 09: Michelle Williams arrives for the Premiere Of Disney’s “The Lion King” held at Dolby Theatre on July 9, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images) vertical,color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,usa,arrival,california,hollywood – california,disney,the lion king,the dolby theatre
13. Premiere Of Disney’s “The Lion King” – ArrivalsSource:Getty
