Black Head Coaches In The NFL & Division 1 College Football | #CoalitionDay

Coalition Day Highlights Progress, Challenges for Black Football Coaches

Coalition Day, celebrated annually on Aug. 6, honors the efforts of the National Coalition of Minority Football Coaches (NCMFC) to improve diversity in football leadership. It highlights the progress of Black coaches in the NFL and NCAA Division I football while focusing on the challenges that remain and the path forward.

Prominent figures in football leadership today include Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, whose historic tenure demonstrates the impact of consistency and success at the highest level, and DeMeco Ryans of the Houston Texans, a rising leader known for his player-first approach. These individuals signify progress in representation across the NFL, though Black coaches account for just a fraction of head coaching positions league-wide.

The college football landscape mirrors similar strides. Marcus Freeman, the head coach of Notre Dame, broke barriers as the first Black coach to reach a national championship game. At Penn State, James Franklin continues to lead a powerhouse program, emphasizing not only competitive success but also the advancement of minority representation in collegiate leadership. Despite these achievements, Black coaches often face systemic barriers in securing and maintaining top roles. The NCMFC addresses these challenges through key initiatives like the Coalition Academy, which pairs minority coaches with athletic directors to expand opportunities. Their “5 Years 1 Mission” campaign aims to increase minority hires across FBS programs. Coalition Day also emphasizes community outreach, including equipment donations and scholarships to benefit underserved areas.

By celebrating achievements and addressing inequities, Coalition Day serves as a reminder of the importance of diversity in football leadership. The work of the NCMFC underscores the necessity for inclusive hiring practices and sustained support for minority coaches to ensure equitable opportunities in the sport.

Black Head Coaches In The NFL & Division 1 College Football

1. Mike Tomlin – Pittsburgh Steelers Source:Getty Mike Tomlin, the longest-tenured African American head coach in NFL history, has led the Steelers since 2007. Known for his defensive expertise and leadership, Tomlin has never had a losing season and won a Super Bowl in 2009. His consistency and ability to foster team unity make him a respected figure in the league. 2. Todd Bowles – Tampa Bay Buccaneers Todd Bowles became the Buccaneers’ head coach in 2022 after serving as their defensive coordinator. Renowned for his defensive strategies, Bowles emphasizes discipline and stopping the run. Under his leadership, the Buccaneers remain competitive in the NFC South. 3. DeMeco Ryans – Houston Texans A former NFL linebacker, DeMeco Ryans transitioned to coaching and became the Texans’ head coach in 2023. His player-first approach and defensive acumen have earned him respect, as he works to rebuild the Texans into a competitive team. 4. Raheem Morris – Atlanta Falcons Raheem Morris, appointed Falcons head coach in 2024, brings a wealth of experience in both offensive and defensive roles. His comprehensive understanding of the game aims to revitalize the Falcons in the NFC South. 5. James Franklin – Penn State (Big Ten) James Franklin, Penn State’s head coach since 2014, is the longest-tenured Black coach in FBS. Known for his recruiting prowess and leadership, Franklin has consistently kept Penn State competitive in the Big Ten. 6. Mike Locksley – Maryland (Big Ten) Mike Locksley has led Maryland since 2019, focusing on offensive innovation and player development. His tenure has seen Maryland improve its competitiveness in the Big Ten. 7. Thomas Hammock – Northern Illinois (MAC) Thomas Hammock has been the head coach of Northern Illinois University since 2019. A former NIU running back, Hammock returned to his alma mater with a deep understanding of the program’s culture and values. Known for his balanced offensive strategies and emphasis on player development, Hammock has worked to restore NIU’s competitiveness in the Mid-American Conference (MAC) 8. Jay Norvell – Colorado State (Mountain West) Jay Norvell, Colorado State’s head coach since 2022, is known for his offensive expertise. He aims to elevate the program in the Mountain West Conference. 9. Charles Huff – Southern Mississippi (Sun Belt) Charles Huff, appointed in 2025, brings a strong background in player development. His leadership focuses on building a competitive team in the Sun Belt. 10. Tony Elliott – Virginia (ACC) Tony Elliott, Virginia’s head coach since 2022, brings a strong offensive background. His leadership focuses on building a competitive program in the ACC. 11. Marcus Freeman – Notre Dame (Independent) Marcus Freeman, Notre Dame’s head coach since 2021, made history as the first Black coach to lead a team to a national title game. His leadership emphasizes representation and team unity. 12. Deion Sanders – Colorado (Big 12) Deion Sanders, a Hall of Fame player, became Colorado’s head coach in 2023. Known for his charisma and recruiting skills, Sanders is revitalizing the program with a focus on discipline and player development. 13. Lance Taylor – Western Michigan (MAC) Lance Taylor, Western Michigan’s head coach since 2023, focuses on offensive balance. His leadership aims to make Western Michigan a contender in the MAC. 14. Fran Brown – Syracuse (ACC) Fran Brown, Syracuse’s head coach since 2024, focuses on defensive strength and team culture. His leadership aims to elevate Syracuse in the ACC. 15. Derek Mason – Middle Tennessee State (C-USA) Derek Mason, Middle Tennessee State’s head coach since 2024, brings a defensive mindset. His leadership focuses on building a strong team in C-USA. 16. Sherrone Moore – Michigan (Big Ten) Sherrone Moore, Michigan’s head coach since 2024, emphasizes offensive innovation. His leadership aims to maintain Michigan’s dominance in the Big Ten. 17. Deshaun Foster – UCLA (Big Ten) Deshaun Foster, UCLA’s head coach since 2024, brings a player-first approach. His leadership focuses on building a competitive program in the Big Ten. 18. Willie Simmons – Florida International (C-USA) Willie Simmons, appointed in 2025, brings a strong background in offensive strategy. His leadership focuses on rebuilding FIU into a competitive program. 19. Jerry Mack – Kennesaw State (C-USA) Jerry Mack, Kennesaw State’s head coach since 2025, emphasizes discipline and player development. His leadership aims to establish Kennesaw State as a competitive program in C-USA.