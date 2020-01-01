At a mere 7-years-old, Blue Ivy Carter is having a great 2020!

The second-grader rang in the new year with her long luxurious mane, posing next to her mama Beyonce and none other than rapper Megan Thee Stallion.

In an adorable black and white pic, In the black and white photos, the trio cuddled up and made a series of funny faces for the camera. The first one, Blue is looking over her shoulder, the second she’s grinning for the camera.

Blue couldn’t be any prettier. She’s the only one who can literally outshine her own mother. Take a look at all this #BlackGirlMagic.

They look so happy!

To add more to the hype, on NYE Bey dropped a rare happy holiday video showing the twins Rumi and Sir and some solo pics of Blue.

Blue Ivy just casually letting yal know, that she is IN FACT – ON HER WAY TO GREATNESS!!!… She's shown us that she can dance at school concerts and has been training by her mothers side leading up to Beychella!… Her ERA may be far, but it is in fact EMINENT!!! #IvyLeague pic.twitter.com/tWmDxtasDJ — C A R T E R S (@BEYONCEisBITCHY) January 1, 2020

Happy Holidays Beyonce on her IGtv awww The Carters family JAY-Z Sir BlueIvy Rumi and Beyonce 😌❤❤❤❤💕 pic.twitter.com/i5R6FoSgVd — Idunakua (@idunakua) January 1, 2020

Take a look at how this NYE had folks shook:

Blue Ivy (And Her Long Silk Press) Rang In 2020 With Megan Thee Stallion was originally published on hellobeautiful.com