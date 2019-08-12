CLOSE
Collaboration Is Multiplication: 5 Unconventional Gospel Songs You Should Know

Posted 8 hours ago

As you know, God-lovers come in all kind and when they combine, it’s a beautiful thing. From Chance the Rapper and Snoop Dogg to Kelly Price and KeKe Wyatt, the wide range of people these diverse artists share their beliefs with is a blessing because they otherwise may not have been introduced to Jesus music.

Lucky for us, radio and streaming services always remind us of those throwback gems we haven’t heard in a while, but haven’t forgotten the words to. It hit me this week when I stumbled upon some old Kirk Franklin tracks – one including “Lean On Me,” which featured R. KellyMary J. Blige, a young Tamela Mann (shoutout to her solo at the end!) and more:

Reflecting on collaborations between Christian artists and preachers with rappers and singers, here’s a look at five unconventional gospel songs you should know…

1. Bebe Winans ft. Brian McKnight & Joe – “Coming Back Home”

2. Missy Elliott ft. Yolanda Adams, Kim Burrell, Dorinda Clark, Karen Clark-Sheard & Mary Mary – “Higher Ground”

3. Coko ft. Fantasia, Lil’ Mo and Faith Evans – “Endow Me”

4. Kirk Franklin ft. TD Jakes – “911”

5. Fantasia ft. Tye Tribbett – “I Made It”

