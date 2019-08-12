Collaboration Is Multiplication: 5 Unconventional Gospel Songs You Should Know

As you know, God-lovers come in all kind and when they combine, it’s a beautiful thing. From Chance the Rapper and Snoop Dogg to Kelly Price and KeKe Wyatt, the wide range of people these diverse artists share their beliefs with is a blessing because they otherwise may not have been introduced to Jesus music.

Lucky for us, radio and streaming services always remind us of those throwback gems we haven’t heard in a while, but haven’t forgotten the words to. It hit me this week when I stumbled upon some old Kirk Franklin tracks – one including “Lean On Me,” which featured R. Kelly, Mary J. Blige, a young Tamela Mann (shoutout to her solo at the end!) and more:

Reflecting on collaborations between Christian artists and preachers with rappers and singers, here’s a look at five unconventional gospel songs you should know…