Kelly Price Shares What Her Reaction Was When Asked To Be A Judge On ‘Sunday Best’

‘Sunday Best‘ returns to BET this Sunday, June 30th at 8pm and fans of the hit show are excited. Kirk Franklin will continue to host the show as Erica Campbell, Kelly Price and Jonathan McReynolds take on judging duties.

During a recent interview Price spoke about how excited she was when she found out she was going to be a judge.

For over 15 years she’s been in the music industry, but never served as a judge for a singing competition.

When asked about who the hardest judge on the show has been, Price mentioned that they all have had to show the contestants tough love.

One of the best parts she mentioned was getting to know the participants of the show and understand their back story.

