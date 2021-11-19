Denny’s presents The Gospel Explosion Stage ft Hezekiah Walker, Kim Burrell and more at The Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage 20 in 2021

Hezekiah Walker, Kim Burrell and many more great inspirational artist hit The Gospel Explosion Stage on board Tom Joyner’s Fantastic Voyage 20 in 2021 presented by Denny’s hosted by Griff from Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell.
The audience lifted his name, danced and were even blessed with a moving testimony from Kim Burrell.
1. Griff hosted The Gospel Explosion Stage presented by Denny’s at The Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage 20 in 2021Source:Nia Noelle
Griff at The Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage 20 in 2021. Photos by Nia Noelle.
2. Big Al Cherry performed at The Gospel Explosion Stage presented by Denny’s at The Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage 20 in 2021Source:Nia Noelle
Big Al Cherry at The Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage 20 in 2021. Photos by Nia Noelle.
3. Bria McDaniel performs at The Gospel Explosion Stage presented by Denny’s at The Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage 20 in 2021Source:Nia Noelle
Bria McDaniel at The Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage 20 in 2021. Photos by Nia Noelle.
4. Bria McDaniel had the audience on their feet at The Gospel Explosion Stage presented by Denny’s at The Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage 20 in 2021Source:Nia Noelle
Bria McDaniel at The Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage 20 in 2021. Photos by Nia Noelle.
5. The spirit was in the building atThe Gospel Explosion Stage presented by Denny’s at The Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage 20 in 2021Source:Nia Noelle
The crowd at The Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage 20 in 2021. Photos by Nia Noelle.
6. Kim Burrell shares her testimony at The Gospel Explosion Stage presented by Denny’s at The Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage 20 in 2021Source:Nia Noelle
Kim Burrell at The Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage 20 in 2021. Photos by Nia Noelle.
7. Kim Burrell’s voice filled the theatre The Gospel Explosion Stage presented by Denny’s at The Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage 20 in 2021Source:Nia Noelle
Kim Burrell at The Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage 20 in 2021. Photos by Nia Noelle.
8. Hezekiah Walker brought the entire choir to The Gospel Explosion Stage presented by Denny’s at The Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage 20 in 2021Source:Nia Noelle
Hezekiah Walker at The Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage 20 in 2021. Photos by Nia Noelle.
9. A choir member of Hezekiah Walker’s reaches out from The Gospel Explosion Stage presented by Denny’s at The Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage 20 in 2021Source:Nia Noelle
Hezekiah Walker at The Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage 20 in 2021. Photos by Nia Noelle.
10. Praises went up at The Gospel Explosion Stage presented by Denny’s at The Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage 20 in 2021Source:Nia Noelle
The crowd at The Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage 20 in 2021. Photos by Nia Noelle.
11. Hezekiah Walker’s choir danced at The Gospel Explosion Stage presented by Denny’s at The Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage 20 in 2021Source:Nia Noelle
Hezekiah Walker at The Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage 20 in 2021. Photos by Nia Noelle.
12. Griff had us in tears at The Gospel Explosion Stage presented by Denny’s at The Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage 20 in 2021Source:Nia Noelle
Griff at The Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage 20 in 2021. Photos by Nia Noelle.
13. Hezekiah Walker had us on our feet at The Gospel Explosion Stage presented by Denny’s at The Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage 20 in 2021Source:Nia Noelle
Hezekiah Walker at The Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage 20 in 2021. Photos by Nia Noelle.