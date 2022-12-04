Get Up Erica Featured Video CLOSE

Alpha Phi Alpha is the first Greek-letter fraternity created for African-American men. It was founded on December 4, 1906 at Cornell University in Ithaca, New York by seven men: Henry Arthur Callis, Charles Henry Chapman, Eugene Kinckle Jones, George Biddle Kelley, Nathaniel Allison Murray, Robert Harold Ogle, and Vertner Woodson Tandy.

Motto: “First of All, Servants of All, We Shall Transcend All”

Colors: Gold and Black

Symbol: The Sphinx

Also See:

Famous Members Of Alpha Kappa Alpha

Famous Members Of Omega Psi Phi

Famous Members Of Delta Sigma Theta

Famous Members Of Phi Beta Sigma

Famous Members Of Zeta Phi Beta

Famous Members Of Kappa Alpha Psi

Famous Members Of Sigma Gamma Rho

Famous Members Of Iota Phi Theta

Famous Members Of Alpha Phi Alpha was originally published on woldcnews.com