Famous Members Of Zeta Phi Beta

Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. was founded January 16, 1920, at Howard University by Arizona Cleaver Stemons, Pearl Anna Neal, Myrtle Tyler Faithful, Viola Tyler Goings, and Fannie Pettie Watts. Zeta Phi Beta has chartered hundreds of chapters worldwide and has a membership of 100,000+.

Motto: “A community-conscious, action-oriented organization”

Colors: Royal Blue and White

Symbol: Dove

1. Syleena Johnson

Syleena Johnson

Original Chapter: Lambda Epsilon

2. Zora Neale Hurston

Zora Neale Hurston

Original Chapter: Alpha

3. Towanda Braxton

Towanda Braxton

Original Chapter: Omicron Gamma

4. Sheryl Underwood

Sheryl Underwood

Original Chapter: Zeta Tau Zeta

5. Dionne Warwick

Dionne Warwick

6. Anita Hill

Anita Hill Source:Getty

Original Chapter: Honorary

7. Ja’net Dubois

Ja'net Dubois Source:Getty

Original Chapter: Honorary

8. Vivica A. Fox

Vivica A. Fox Source:Vivica A. Fox

Original Chapter: Honorary

9. Chaka Khan

Chaka Khan Source:Getty

Original Chapter: Honorary

10. Minnie Riperton

Minnie Riperton Source:Getty

Original Chapter: Honorary

11. Esther Rolle

Esther Rolle Source:Getty

Original Chapter: Honorary

