Famous Members Of Zeta Phi Beta

Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. was founded January 16, 1920, at Howard University by Arizona Cleaver Stemons, Pearl Anna Neal, Myrtle Tyler Faithful, Viola Tyler Goings, and Fannie Pettie Watts. Zeta Phi Beta has chartered hundreds of chapters worldwide and has a membership of 100,000+.

Motto: “A community-conscious, action-oriented organization”

Colors: Royal Blue and White

Symbol: Dove

