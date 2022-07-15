HomePhotos

Stellars Weekend Kicks Off With Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell Live At City Winery Atlanta 

Get Up Mornings With Erica Campbell At City Winery Atlanta

Source: TJ Jackson / Reach Media

Stellars weekend is here; to kick it off, we brought the Get Up! Chruch to the City Winery in Atlanta, GA. Erica and GRIFF were joined by some of Gospel Music’s finest, including JJ Hairston, James Fortune, Kelontae Gavin, Isabel Davis, and more.

Marvin Sapp was among the many performers who blessed the stage as well. A fantastic event brought to you by our sister station Praise 102.5 in Atlanta! Check out some of our favorite moments below!

1. It’s no party without the electric slide!

Erica and GRIFF brought the Praise Party to the ATL!

2. Get Up Mornings With Erica Campbell At City Winery Atlanta

3. Erica With David & Tamela Mann

4. James Fortune

5. Erica And TJ

6. Doe

7. Marvin Sapp

8. Otis Kemp

9. Kelontae Gavin

10. Major.

11. James Fortune

12. Marvin Sapp

13. Erica and TJ

14. Otis Kemp

15. Major.

16. Bizzle

17. Marvin Sapp

18. Kelontae Gavin

19. James Fortune

20. Erica And TJ

21. James Fortune

22. Doe

23. Marvin Sapp

24. Erica and TJ

25. Get Up Mornings With Erica Campbell At City Winery Atlanta

July 15th, 2022: Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell Live At City Winery Atlanta marvin sapp,erica campbell,doe,james fortune,zebulon ellis,griff,david & tamela mann,major.,otis kemp

26. Get Up Mornings With Erica Campbell At City Winery Atlanta

27. Get Up Mornings With Erica Campbell At City Winery Atlanta

28. Get Up Mornings With Erica Campbell At City Winery Atlanta

29. Get Up Mornings With Erica Campbell At City Winery Atlanta

30. Marvin Sapp

31. Doe

32. James Fortune

33. Otis Kemp

34. Feeling Positive!

35. Erica and Griff

36. Isabel Davis

37. Gerald and Tammi Haddon

38. Zebulon Ellis

39. Major.

