Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell’s 3rd Year Anniversary Concert [PHOTOS]

Posted July 19, 2019

On July 18, Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell celebrated their 3rd anniversary with a special concert at Wingate Park in Brooklyn where fans got the opportunity to watch some of their favorite gospel artists like Jonathan McReynolds, Le’Andria Johnson, BeBe Winans and many more perform.

Check out some photos of everything you missed and see more highlights from the show’s third year anniversary celebration below…

SEE ALSO: Erica Campbell & GRIFF Surprise BeBe Winans With Key To Brooklyn [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

SEE ALSO: Pastor John Gray Delivers Pop Up Sermon At Get Up! Mornings 3rd Year Anniversary Celebration [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

SEE ALSO: Donnie McClurkin Surprises Erica Campbell At 3rd Year Radio Anniversary Concert [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

