Gospel Community Reacts To The Passing Of Bishop Rance Allen

The gospel world lost a legend on Saturday as Bishop Rance Allen transitioned. The minister of the Church of God in Christ (COGIC) passed while recovering from a medical procedure at Heartland ProMedica located in Sylvania, Ohio. Allen’s wife, Ellen, and manager Toby Jackson confirmed the news on Facebook.

Artists such as Yolanda Adams, David and Tamela Mann, John P. Kee, Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Fred Hammond took to social media to pay tribute to Allen, who was working on an upcoming single as a solo act. Others such as Lalah Hathaway, Charlie Wilson, Ledisi and Snoop Dogg also paid tribute to Allen as Snoop worked with the Bishop on his 2018 gospel album.

Kirk Franklin, who famously worked with Allen for “Something About The Name Jesus,” shared a heartbreaking message on Instagram Saturday.

“I just woke up to some of the worst news ever,” Franklin said. “You guys remember that song God gave me several years ago called ‘Something About The Name Jesus?’ That had the incredible Rance Allen? Man, we lost Rance Allen. I just got a call that we lost Rance Allen. I just did his first single. I just wrote and produced his first single…We were just trying to figure out how to get him down here or I was going to go to Detroit…We just lost Rance Allen.”

Watch some of Allen’s classic videos and see the reactions to his passing below.

