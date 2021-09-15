In Honor Of World Afro Day, Check Out These 6 Reel Creators Who Are Embracing Their ‘Fro

Get Up Erica Featured Video CLOSE

World Afro Day is upon us and what better way to honor it than by highlighting 6 Instagram Creators who are stylishly embracing their lovely afros?!

World Afro Day was created to celebrate the natural hairstyles of Black and mixed-race people. On this day of global change, natural hair education and its culture are acknowledged and explored. The afro is a historical hairstyle that is defined by Black and mixed-race people wearing their hair exactly how it grows from their roots. It became popular in the 1960s when the Black Power Movement emerged. During this movement, Black people began to embrace their hair after years of being told by mainstream society that it was nappy, unruly, and unattractive. From this newfound self-love came the Black is Beautiful Movement which spawned an array of beautiful kinky, big hairstyles throughout the Black culture. Political activists like Angela Davis and Huey P. Newton contributed to transforming the afro into a symbol of not only beauty but liberation and strength.

Fast forward to today, and the afro is one of the most popular hairstyles among the Black and mixed-race cultures. From closely cropped afros to colossal ones, the hairstyle has evolved into a staple look that cannot be denied, and these hair gurus below are giving us the coolest afro vibes and natural hair tips we need for World Afro Day. Check them out!

