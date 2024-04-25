Listen Live
Pop Culture

Jekalyn Carr Recreates Legendary Gospel Album Covers For Her 27th Birthday

Published on April 25, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Get Up Erica Featured Video
CLOSE

jekalyn carr birthday photoshoot - "Praise This" World Premiere - Arrivals

Source: Carol Lee Rose / Getty


A Jekalyn Carr birthday photoshoot? Yes please!

The singer celebrated her 27th birthday earlier this week (April 22) with a legacy photoshoot honoring a few gospel music legends who have inspired your music career. 

The award-winning artist teamed up with photographer Marcus Owens to recreate Gospel album covers including Dorinda Clark Cole’s self-titled album, CeCe Winans’ Alabaster Box, Yolanda Adams’ Believe, and Shirley Caesar’s First Lady. 

“This year for my birthday shoot, I wanted to recreate 4 iconic covers from 4 different female icons in GOSPEL,” she wrote on Instagram. “A tribute to the greats! I thank each of you for all you have done! I look forward to celebrating more of the iconic women who have inspired me.” 

A legend in her own right, Jekalyn Carr just wrapped her first tour – One Hallelujah Tour – alongside Israel Houghton, Jonathan McReynolds, Erica Campbell, and Tasha Cobbs. 

 

She’s also being considered for six nods in the final round of Stellar Award nominations this year. 

 

Check out Jekalyn Carr birthday photoshoot photos below!

Jekalyn Carr Recreates Legendary Gospel Album Covers For Her 27th Birthday  was originally published on elev8.com

1. Jekalyn Carr Birthday Photoshoot: Dorinda Clark Cole’s self-titled album

Jekalyn Carr Birthday Photoshoot: Dorinda Clark Cole’s self-titled album Source:Jekalyn Carr

2. Jekalyn Carr Birthday Photoshoot: Yolanda Adams – Believe

Jekalyn Carr Birthday Photoshoot: Yolanda Adams - Believe Source:Jekalyn Carr

3. Jekalyn Carr Birthday Photoshoot: CeCe Winans – Alabaster Box

Jekalyn Carr Birthday Photoshoot: CeCe Winans - Alabaster Box Source:Jekalyn Carr

4. Jekalyn Carr Birthday Photoshoot: Shirley Caesar – First Lady

Jekalyn Carr Birthday Photoshoot: Shirley Caesar - First Lady Source:Jekalyn Carr
Trending
Woman Watches Online Church Service
Inspiration

5 Bible Verses To Help You Let Go And Let God

Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley 2.0 Graphics
Lifestyle

Live Full, Die Empty | Dr. Willie Jolley

Entertainment

‘Preachers of LA’ Returns To Air Wedding Of Bishop Noel Jones

griff's prayer
Entertainment

Speaking Life and Aligning Words with God’s Promises | Ericaism

TV One Presents The 6th Annual URBAN ONE HONORS: Best In Black - Inside - Arrivals
Entertainment

Join the LoveErica.com Community: Music, Ministry and Motivation

Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close