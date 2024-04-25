Jekalyn Carr Recreates Legendary Gospel Album Covers For Her 27th Birthday

Get Up Erica Featured Video CLOSE

birthday photoshoot? Yes please!

The singer celebrated her 27th birthday earlier this week (April 22) with a legacy photoshoot honoring a few gospel music legends who have inspired your music career.

The award-winning artist teamed up with photographer Marcus Owens to recreate Gospel album covers including Dorinda Clark Cole’s self-titled album, CeCe Winans’ Alabaster Box, Yolanda Adams’ Believe, and Shirley Caesar’s First Lady.

“This year for my birthday shoot, I wanted to recreate 4 iconic covers from 4 different female icons in GOSPEL,” she wrote on Instagram. “A tribute to the greats! I thank each of you for all you have done! I look forward to celebrating more of the iconic women who have inspired me.”

A legend in her own right, Jekalyn Carr just wrapped her first tour – One Hallelujah Tour – alongside Israel Houghton, Jonathan McReynolds, Erica Campbell, and Tasha Cobbs.

She’s also being considered for six nods in the final round of Stellar Award nominations this year.

Check out Jekalyn Carr birthday photoshoot photos below!

