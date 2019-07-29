CLOSE
See Photos From Keyshia Cole’s Floral Themed Baby Shower

Posted July 29, 2019

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

It was a floral affair. Keyshia Cole celebrated the impending arrival of her baby boy in an intimate baby shower this weekend surrounded by family and friends. The I Choose You singer looked adorable (and ready to pop) in a baby bump exposing top and shorts accentuated by a sheer coverup.

Keyshia and her boo Niko “Khale” Halle posed for pics with their guests, including her mom Frankie. Keyshia apparently had two events, one for which she later changed into jean overalls and a pink crop top.

The shower was filmed for Keyshia’s upcoming BET special that will chronicle her pregnancy up to her due date.

See more pics from the celebratory events, below:

View this post on Instagram

💙💙💙COUNTDOWN 💙💙 🛑🛑THREE DAYS TO GO !!!🛑🛑🛑#1 I’m so happy I got a chance to film this process☝🏽 and #2 to have been able to bring it back home to BET!! Where it all started!!! ❤️My Loves @nikokhale @marquisha_bitch 💯 @fooliemama @fooliegma @daniel_gibsonjr 🦋@sean_nuttso_cole @sirelijahblake @zellswag @whoisparisphillips @erndukes @duboseofficial @bet @iamdevapink @makeupbygriselda @dsalterbeauty @blameitonkway @whitesakuras @queenamina7300 @ronique_marshall @breannamonet_ @elijah.mekhi @uniquemarie662 @icontips @therealmikemadison To some extent you’ve all been apart of this beautiful journey.. can’t wait to meeeeeeeet my little one, OUTSIDE THE WOMB 🥰

A post shared by Keyshia Cole (@keyshiacole) on

View this post on Instagram

Keyshia Cole's baby shower: Check out the fun photos! It just a matter of days, Keyshia Cole, 37, and Niko Khale, 23, would be saying hello to their new bundle of joy and of course, the celebrity couple over the weekend threw a baby shower to celebrate. Sharing photos Keyshia wrote: " 4 DAYS TO GO!!!!!! OMG!!!!! I sooo ready to meet my little munchkin #2." She captioned. Sharing another set of photos today, the singer wrote: "💙💙💙COUNTDOWN 💙💙 🛑🛑THREE DAYS TO GO !!!🛑🛑🛑#1 I’m so happy I got a chance to film this process☝🏽 and #2 to have been able to bring it back home to BET!! Where it all started!!! ... To some extent you’ve all been apart of this beautiful journey.. can’t wait to meeeeeeeet my little one, OUTSIDE THE WOMB" See pics: #babybump #babyshower #baby #moma #mamasjoy #mommy #momlife #celebrity #celebritycouple #love #relationship #couplesgoals #fun #party #partylover #celebrations #motherhood #motherhoodrising #motherhoodunplugged #keyshiacole #nikokhale #mumoftwo

A post shared by Duchessinternationalmagazine (@duchessintmagazine) on

View this post on Instagram

KC x Ronique #keyshiacole

A post shared by Keyshia's Diamonds (@kcdiamonds04) on

