KING ME: Celebrating LeBron James’ 38th Birthday With The Best #JamesGang Photos

When discussing the greatest basketball players or all-time, one name that surely has to come up in the conversation is LeBron James. Over his illustrious career, he has amassed four NBA championships, four NBA MVP awards, four NBA Finals MVP awards, three All-Star MVP awards and two Olympic gold medals. He is also an 18-time All-Star and second on the NBA’s all time scoring list behind the great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. We’ve watched LeBron play in the NBA for literally over half of his life. As The King turns 38 today, we celebrate the legacy of one of the most polarizing figures in all of sports.

LeBron James was born in Akron, Ohio. As a child, LeBron’s mother Gloria struggled to keep a steady job causing the family to move form apartment to apartment. James was introduced to the game of basketball at 9 years old by Frank Walker, a local youth football coach that his mother allowed him to live with to give him a more stable family environment. From the moment he stepped foot on a high school court, LeBron dominated. His amazing play led him to become the first junior to be named male basketball Gatorade National Player of the Year. In the same year, he was also the first high schooler ever to be featured on the cover of Sports Illustrated. LeBron’s St. Vincent-St. Mary’s squad had won three of four state championships by the time he graduated. Unsurprisingly, The Chosen One was and is still is considered the most best prospect ever. He went on to be drafted by his hometown Cleveland Cavaliers before spending time with the Miami Heat and the Los Angeles Lakers (he went back to Cleveland in between those stops).

Since entering the league, LeBron has become a model citizen for younger players. Off the court, he has accumulated countless endorsements. He has been featured in books, documentaries, commercials, shows and movies. He has found a way to put his friends on by founding a video production company (SpringHill) with Maverick Carter and a sports agency (Klutch Sports) with Rich Paul. Since 2011, James has been a part-owner of Liverpool F.C. One thing he is highly praised for is his philanthropy. LeBron has been known as one of the most active athletes when it comes to speaking up on social issues. Through the LeBron James Family Foundation, he has opened an elementary school, housing complex, retail plaza/community center, and medical center in Akron. If there is one thing he is more proud of than all of that, it would have to be him being a family man. In 2013, LeBron married his high school sweetheart Savannah. The couple has had three kids: Bronny, Bryce and Zhuri. LeBron never misses a chance to shout out his family. He oftentimes credits them for keeping him young. Although he gets a year older today, we celebrate him with a gallery of our favorite pictures of him with his fountain of youth. HAPPY 38TH BIRTHDAY LEBRON!!!

KING ME: Celebrating LeBron James’ 38th Birthday With The Best #JamesGang Photos was originally published on globalgrind.com