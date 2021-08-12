HomeArts & Entertainment

List of Celebrities That Are Middle Children

Posted August 12, 2021

Get Up Erica Featured Video
CLOSE

The universal argument amongst EVERY sibling; Who is the favorite child?! August 12th is National Middle Child Day, so we’re giving the crown to the middle children (at least for today). Being the middle child is an important duty now! Making sure the younger one doesn’t complain too much and keeping the older sibling out of trouble is like a full-time job.

RELATED: List Of Celebrities That Are Left-Handed

Check out the full list of celebs that are middle children below.

List of Celebrities That Are Middle Children  was originally published on wrnbhd2.com

1. John Legend

2. Jaden Smith

3. Martin Luther King Jr

4. Jennifer Lopez

5. Michael Jordan

6. Michael Jackson

7. Madonna

8. Tracee Ellis Ross

9. Eddie Murphy

10. LiAngelo Ball

11. Seth Curry

12. Peyton Manning

13. John F. Kennedy

Latest
Get More From The Show
Close