Marsai Martin may only be 16, but the talented and stylish teen knows how to show up and show out. The ‘Black-ish’ star was a fashion favorite on the red carpet at the premiere of Disney’s Cruella at the famous El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles. Martin stood out in a houndstooth suit and hat by Nina Ricci; styled by Jason Rembert.

Disney’s latest remake Cruella offers a fresh take on the classic 101 Dalmations, giving the one and only Cruella de Vil a rockstar makeover personified by Emma Stone. Stone, who made her first public appearance since giving birth, also opted for a Louis Vuitton pantsuit.

Other carpet notables include Law Roach and Cruella star Kirby Howell-Baptiste. Keep scrolling to get the deets on their looks.

Marsai Martin Serves The Best Look At The ‘Cruella’ Premiere was originally published on hellobeautiful.com