Not Starring: 15 Famous Movie Roles That Almost Went To A Different Actor

When it comes to the world of Hollywood, one the biggest deciding factors between a classic movie and a Razzie nominee directly correlates to how well (or not!) its leading actors did in front of the camera. The same audience that praised Titantic thanks to a captivating chemistry between Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet are the same ones that ripped Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck to shreds over their universally panned 2003 rom-com, Gigli.

In short, it pays to choose your lead stars wisely!

That’s why it came as a rather interesting surprise to find out that Jordan Peele’s 2017 Oscar-winning thriller Get Out, which starred and made a star out of Daniel Kaluuya, almost had eclectic hip-hop veteran Kid Cudi in the lead role as Chris Washington.

“I wish I got Get Out,” Cudi wrote to one fan during a session of #AskScott on social platform X last week (seen above), following up by adding, “I auditioned and Jordan was impressed and I thought I ate that shit up. I was so salty i didnt get it that I didnt even go see it in the theater when it was poppin.” [sic] Of course, the “Day ‘n’ Nite” emcee was a good sport about it all in the long run, summing up his message by also writing, “I watched it a year later at home pissed about that. I was sick haha but to be real, Daniel was the best choice hes a master and did a phenominal job.” [sic]

The idea that Cudi could’ve very well been a “Best Actor” nominee (winner?) right now is intriguing to say the least, and obviously it got us thinking about all the other classic characters in film history who would’ve been played by a different actor if the cards played out a bit differently.

Take a look below at 15 of the most surprising lead movie roles that were recasted for the most surprising reasons. Hit us up with any we may have missed, and let us know whether or not you think any of these films would’ve been better with the original star:



