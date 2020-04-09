Once Again, Zhuri James Is The #BlackGirlMagic We Need In These Dark Times

Zhuri James popping on Twitter because the James family had another TikTok video that was going viral, and with good reason. This time around, they are giving us Drake’s “Tootsie Slide” and with lil’ mama in the front whipping her mama Savahanna James, her papa LeBron James and her two older brothers into shape.

ALSO: Peep Savannah’s natural fro! Sis, we like this on you!

Take a look all this #BlackGirlMagic and #BlackBoyJoy:

YOU BETTER COME THROUGH ZHURI WITH THE CONTENT WE NEED IN THESE DARK TIMES!!!

Look, what’s happening on a global scale is extremely serious. Watching friends not be able to sleep because they’re worried about they gonna make ends meet, reading stories of people being laid off and not being able to collect unemployment and seeing the fear that this pandemic is causing does a lot on the soul. Then, of course, there are all these deaths and the concern for my parents, who due to their age, are some of the most vulnerable to this virus.

So yes, it’s hard to find some joy in this world. But be clear: It’s not impossible. As I have said before, during these tumultuous times, one thing that puts a smile on my face is stuff like this, but most importantly, Zhuri’s whose popular YouTube Channel, “All Things Zhuri.”

One of my favorite videos is this one, bout the fun natural hairstyles thanks to her beautiful mama Savannah. I adore these little space buns!

And now…this newest video of her getting her family in formation just gives me another reason to love her even more. Not surprisingly, I am not alone. Here’s what Black Twitter had to say:

