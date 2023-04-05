Pray For Them: The Most Dangerous City in America

Get Up Erica Featured Video CLOSE

In a recent study by Forbes, Cleveland was ranked one of the most dangerous cities in the U.S. Keep scrolling to see their entire list.

As a person who grew up in and around Cleveland, it’s tough to say that the safety of my family and friends isn’t something I can ignore. Nevertheless, there are some encouraging numbers in relation to crime rates for 2023 so far. While there has been an uptick in mass shootings across the U.S., the overall violent crime rate has seen a slight dip over the last year.

Cleveland ranked 7th on their list of most dangerous cities in America

The report considered different levels and combinations of data to formulate the ranking. A city’s crime rates, economy, and the frequency of mass shootings were all heavily factored in.

Per Forbes, the safest cities (with a population over 100,000) in America are:

Naperville, Illinois Sunnyvale, California West Covina, California Carmel, Indiana Glendale, Arizona Meridian, Idaho Provo, Utah Joliet, Illinois Jurupa Valley, California Sugar Land, Texas McAllen, Texas El Monte, California Rancho Cucamonga, California Glendale, California Pearland, Texas

To visit the initial report from Forbes, [click here].

