Ready, Set, Brighten! 7 Beauty Products You Should Try In Honor of National Vitamin C Day

Published on April 4, 2024

Throughout my childhood, my father always shared the importance of completing my daily vitamin C intake — via a cup of orange juice or an after-school snack. Primarily found in fruits and vegetables, the antioxidant does it all — from improving heart health to repairing the body’s tissues. As I’ve grown into a skincare aficionado, I’ve learned that the antioxidant knows no bounds, internally and externally. Vitamin C is a magical remedy of sorts, helping folks achieve healthy, vibrant-looking skin. So, it’s no surprise that National Vitamin C Day (April 4) — gets the beauty girls going.

In case you’ve been out of the loop, vitamin C is a cult-favorite ingredient for several reasons. For starters, the antioxidant has anti-aging effects and works like a charm to boost the effectiveness of sun protection. Even better, vitamin C helps to banish dark spots from the skin. 

“It reduces hyperpigmentation and acts as a cofactor for many cellular processes to maintain naturally glowing skin,” celebrity dermatologist Dr. Karan Lal told Elle. “Most of all, it scavenges free radicals that we come in contact with every single day.”

Most skincare mavens make it a point to include at least one vitamin C-rich product in their skincare routines. After all, who wouldn’t want a multitasking powerhouse ingredient that produces visible results in their arsenal?

Here at HelloBeautiful, we take pride in helping you expand your horizons in the beauty world. So, if the idea of adding vitamin C-enriched topicals to your skincare collection has piqued your interest, you’ve come to the right place. Stretch your fingers, secure your Wi-Fi connection, and prepare to achieve your best skin yet. In honor of National Vitamin C Day, we’ve compiled seven must-have beauty products to help you transform your skin from head to toe. Happy Shopping, beauties!

1. Sunday Riley C.E.O Glow Vitamin C and Turmeric Face Oil

Sunday Riley C.E.O Glow Vitamin C and Turmeric Face Oil Source:Sunday Riley

Layering your skincare products in the proper order — from lightweight to heavy consistency — is key for locking in moisture and maximizing the effects of your products. Seal the deal with this Sunday Riley face oil. Formulated with vitamin C and turmeric, this offering brightens, helps delay signs of aging, improves the look of skin redness, and revives dull, lackluster-looking skin.

2. Naturium Vitamin C Complex Cleansing Gelee

Naturium Vitamin C Complex Cleansing Gelee Source:Naturium

The cleansing step in your skincare routine should feel gentle and soothing. This is where the Naturium Vitamin C Complex Cleanser comes into play. This cult-favorite find gently sloughs away dirt, oil, and debris from skin sans the super-dry and tight feel. In addition, this find brightens and leaves your skin feeling balanced. 


3. Dove Exfoliating Body Wash — Glow Recharge

Dove Exfoliating Body Wash — Glow Recharge Source:Target

It’s important to show the skin below your neck the same TLC as you would with your skincare routine. Thankfully, Dove’s Exfoliating Body Wash checks all the boxes. Formulated with vitamin C, brightening serum, and exfoliating minerals, this shower essential kicks dead skin and impurities to the curb to reveal bright, radiant skin. Plus, this formula boasts a tropical fruit and sweet berry scent that turns your shower into a tropical oasis. 


4. Aēsop Lucent Facial Concentrate

Aēsop Lucent Facial Concentrate Source:Aēsop

Although Aēsop’s serum is on the pricey side, it’s a solid investment in your skincare journey. Featuring a blend of niacinamide, vitamin C, and other skin-soothing ingredients, this serum gives your canvas a replenishing reset. It moisturizes, soothes, and leaves skin with a matte finish, serving as the perfect starting point for a beauty beat.


5. Mario Badescu VITAMIN C CREAM

Mario Badescu VITAMIN C CREAM Source:Mario Badescu

Contrary to popular belief, not all vitamin C face creams are made equal. Mario Badescu’s offering stands out from the pack due to its lightweight formula and non-greasy feel. Formulated with niacinamide and plant-derived oils, this cream boosts skin’s radiance, improves elasticity, and gives your complexion the pick-me-up it needs. Not to mention, this offering is made with bakuchiol, a retinol alternative that can be more tolerable than other retinoids.


6. Urban Skin Rx Dark Circle Vitaleyez Treatment

Urban Skin Rx Dark Circle Vitaleyez Treatment Source:Urban Skin Rx

When it comes to aging, the skin under your eyes is the first to feel its effects. That said, giving your eye area extra attention is essential to maintain a youthful appearance. Urban Skin Rx’s eye treatment is a fabulous find that addresses multiple concerns. Formulated with vitamin C, retinol, and alpha arbutin, this trio brightens, improves the look of hyperpigmentation, and improves the overall look of your under-eye area — from texture to tone.


7. Glow Recipe Cloudberry Bright Essence Toner

Glow Recipe Cloudberry Bright Essence Toner Source:Sephora

No vitamin C beauty product roundup is complete without a nourishing toner. It’s time to get acquainted with Glow Recipe’s Cloudberry Bright Essence Toner. Made with cloudberry, a fruit rich in vitamins C and E, coenzyme Q10, glycerin, and rice water, this formula helps to tackle dryness, dullness, and uneven skin tone. In addition, this offering refreshes skin without stripping moisture and helps skin better absorb moisturizers and serums.

