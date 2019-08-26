The 2019 Video Music Awards went down at the Prudential Center in New Jersey and celebrities like Lizzo, KeKe Palmer, LeToya Luckett and more were present.

The show included performance by Queen Latifah, H.E.R., Lizzo and more. As for presenters, Lenny Kravitz, Salt N’ Pepa, Victor Cruz and more took the stage.

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

In the most anticipated performance of the night, Missy Elliott hit the stage to receive the Video Vanguard Award and performed a medley of her beloved hits.

See photos below!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing!

Red Carpet Rundown: 2019 Video Music Awards [PHOTOS] was originally published on hellobeautiful.com