We may be in our first virtual award season but not even a pandemic could stop our favorite Black Hollywood staples from stepping out to celebrate Black excellence at the 52nd NAACP Image Awards.
The NAACP Image Awards are for us, by us making it the most important award show of them all! The annual celebratory event highlights the best in Black and we love to see it.
Anthony Anderson returned for another year as host setting the standard for the illustrious evening donning a metallic dinner jacket and black blow tie.
From “One Night In Miami” director Regina King’s caped Oscar De La Renta dress with sweeping train to Marsai Martin in Christian Siriano, keep scrolling to see the night’s most memorable looks.
Red Carpet Rundown: Black Excellence At The 52nd NAACP Image Awards [PHOTOS] was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. Regina KingSource:Getty
Actress and “One Night In Miami” director Regina King looked stunning in a custom copper Oscar De La Renta dress with train and Stuart Weitzman sandals. Styled by Wayman + Micah, this might be our favorite Regina King look this award season.
2. Novi BrownSource:Getty
“Sistas” star Novi Brown wore her first couture gown by Ivy Showroom to the Image Awards with hair, by hair poet Fesa Noel, that defied gravity.
3. Brandee EvansSource:Getty
“P-Valley” star Brandee Evans is a walking art exhibit with this artistic hair and gown.
4. Marsai MartinSource:Getty
Our favorite fashionable young media mogul in the making, Marsai Martin, wore a daring black Christian Siriano dress with couture feather details. Marsai was styled by Jason Rembert and her hair laid by Alexander Armand.
5. Folake OlowofoyekuSource:Getty
“Bob Hearts Abishola” actress Olowofoyeku looks like royalty in this dark belted gown with floral print.
6. Tracee Ellis Ross
We can always count on Tracee Ellis Ross to take a bold fashion risk on the red carpet. Wearing Schiaparelli, Ross dazzled with a golden bird adorning her hair and white platform shoes out of this world.
7. Angela Bassett
The queen Angela Bassett gave us a fashion moment in this big hair and silky Graham Cruz gown with a gold waist-belt that resembled a crown.
8. Jurnee SmollettSource:Getty
We’ve been obsessing over Jurnee Smollett’s style since “Lovecraft Country” and she did not disappoint us with her Image Awards look. Smollett wore Alexandre Vauthier with a sleek bob perfect for Spring.
9. Issa RaeSource:Getty
Issa Rae knows how to give us a white moment. The “Insecure” creator won two Image Awards wearing a heavenly flowing Prada gown with jeweled embellishments. Jason Rembret can do no wrong. Hair by the natural hair guru Felicia Leatherwood.
10. Cynthia ErivoSource:Getty
Award season fashion darling, Cynthia Erivo, stayed consistent with her stylist Jason Bolden to create this Lanvin look.
11. Alicia KeysSource:Getty
Alicia Keys admitted she likes her sneakers more, but sis is all glammed up for Image Awards in this sultry black Versace dress with complimentary baby hairs.
12. Anthony AndersonSource:Getty
Host Anthony Anderson wore a custom suit and shoes by Magnanni. To complete the look, he wore David Yurman Men, Boucheron, and Omega jewels and accessories.
13. Janelle Monae
Janelle Monae’s asymmetrical high top hair is the perfect cut for this geometric Christian Siriano dress.