Red Carpet Rundown: Black Hollywood Brings The Fashion At The 93rd Academy Awards [PHOTOS]

Hollywood’s biggest night is upon us and as dubbed by E! host Nina Parker, it’s the return of the red carpet – a version of it at least.
The culmination of award season all leads up to the tonight, the 93rd Academy Awards, which are currently broadcasting live from the Dolby Theatre and Union Station in California.
Whereas other award show red carpets have been filmed virtually this year, the Oscars’s red carpet show is a socially-distanced version of the traditional extravaganza with our favorite entertainers serving fashion looks in one place.
White is a trend on the carpet tonight with Viola Davis, Tiara Thomas and Diane Warren donning white looks. The men continued to show out, wearing fine suits and accessories.
1. Angela BassettSource:Getty
Angela Bassett looked stunning in a custom red Alberta Ferretti gown.
2. Halle BerrySource:Getty
Halle Berry debuted a daring do while wearing Dolce & Gabbana.
3. ZendayaSource:Getty
Zendaya can do no wrong. The svelte actresses brought the drama we needed in this custom Valentino Haute Couture gown. that flowed in the air like her inches. Of course she was styled by the iconic Law Roach.
4. H.E.RSource:Getty
Singer H.E.R gave us a colorful moment on the Oscar’s red carpet in this custom look by Dundas.
5. Regina KingSource:Getty
“One Night In Miami” director and award season favorite Regina King looked Spring-ready in this sleek bob, custom Louis Vuitton gown and Forevermark jewels.
6. Andra DaySource:Getty
Andra Day served us face, hair and abs in this glowing metallic gold gown by Vera Wang.
7. Viola DavisSource:Getty
“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” star and Oscar’s favorite Viola Davis wore a custom white Alexander McQueen gown with bodice cutouts. She wore jewelry by Forevermark.
8. Daniel KaluueyaSource:Getty
‘Judas and the Black Messiah” star Daniel Kaluuya hit the carpet in Bottega Venetta and Cartier jewelry.
9. Tiara ThomasSource:Getty
Singer and song-writer Tiara Thomas wore this custom white look by Jovana Louis.
10. Leslie Odom Jr.Source:Getty
“One Night In Miami” actor Leslie Odom Jr. can double as an Oscar’s statue in this Brioni suit.
11. Ariana DeBoseSource:Getty
Ariana DeBose wore a tangerine Atelier Versace gown to the 93rd Annual Academy Awards.
12. Lil’ RelSource:Getty
Lil’ Rel Howery looked dapper in a velvet tuxedo jacket and black pants.
13. Colman DomingoSource:Getty
Never one to disappoint in the fashion department. The “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” actor stood-out in this hot pink Atelier Versace couture suit.