A burger is just a burger. But add a slice of cheese, and now we’ve got something to celebrate. Grab the change in your pocket and chow down for cheap today.
RELATED: [PICS] Drake Visits Bun B’s Trill Burgers Restaurant in Houston
RELATED: [VIDEO] ‘Good Burger 2’ Teaser Released
From coast to coast, many of the most popular eateries have some great specials going today, with some celebrating the cheeseburger all week long. Now, not all of these may be available in your immediate area, but there are sure to be more than a few deals you can snag locally. And if not, hey, why not schedule an random road trip in search of the juiciest burger deal around?
Scroll below for a list of delicious deals.
Sept. 18th is National Cheeseburger Day: Here Are 10 Delicious Burger Deals was originally published on theboxhouston.com
1. McDonald’s .50 Cent Burgers Via AppSource:Getty
Today, customers can get aDouble Cheeseburger for 50 cents via their mobile app. Don’t get too greedy: there is a limit of one burger per customer.
2. Burger King Is Celebrating All Week with a List of Delicious DealsSource:Getty
- Monday (Sept. 18): Free cheeseburger (through the Royal Perks rewards program) with the purchase of $1 or more.
- Tuesday (Sept. 19): Get a FREE Whopper Jr. with any purchase of $1 or more.
- Wednesday (Sept. 20): Whopper for $3
- Thursday (Sept. 21): Buy one Whopper and get another for free.
- Friday (Sept. 22): Get a free order of onion rings with any purchase of $1 or more
- Saturday (Sept. 23): Family Bundle for $22 (Three Whoppers, three cheeseburgers, and three small fries)
3. Got a Penny? Get a Cheeseburger (with bacon!) from Wendy’sSource:Getty
You read that right. Wendy’s is offering its Junior Bacon Cheeseburger for one cent from Sept. 18-22. The catch: You gotta order through the Wendy’s app.
4. Use the Mobile App & Get a FREE Cheeseburger From Dairy QueenSource:Getty
Score a free cheeseburger with an order of $1 or more when you order through their app.
Free deal is limited to one per customer.
5. Smashburger’s Premium Burger DealSource:Getty
For our more affluent cheeseburger lovers, SmashBurger has the following deal: Sept. 18 to 20 only, get $5 Single Classics for National Cheese Burger Day in-store.
Use the code CLASSIC23 at check out online.
6. Carl’s Jr: Half Off Double CheeseburgersSource:Getty
Carl’s Jr. customers can get Double Cheeseburgers for half off (plus taxes and fees).
This tasty deal is only available participating restaurants and is only available to registered My Rewards users in the Carl’s Jr. app or via online ordering.
You can purchase a max of four Double Cheeseburgers per order.
7. Krystals $1 Cheeseburger Deal!Source:Getty
Enjoy $1 Cheese Krystals today only, via the Krystal app and www.Krystal.com.
“You can’t just have one! Let us fire up our grills and handle the cooking for you this National Cheeseburger Day,” said Kaitlin Stoehr, Senior Director of Marketing at Krystal. “It’s a fantastic opportunity for everyone to relish this unbeatable one-day offer and to indulge in our highly craveable Cheese Krystals.”
8. Bonus Burger Deal!Source:Trill Burgers
If you’re in the Houston area, Bun B himself will be serving his award-winning Trill Burgers to customers today with a special pop-up shop at Sysco’s headquarters for National Cheeseburger Day!
The pop-up will serve 200 burgers from 12-1 p.m. Guests must reserve their ticket for a burger meal which includes a side of fries. Visit trillburgers.com for more.
9. Applebee’sSource:Getty
Applebee’s is selling its three burger varieties (Classic Cheeseburger, Classic Burger and Classic Bacon Cheeseburger) with fries for $8.99.
You can actually enjoy this deal as a dine-in, to-go, online or via the Applebee’s app.
10. White Castle, Anyone?Source:Getty
If you’re near a White Castle, they’ve got a deal today through Wednesday: Buy one cheeseburger, get one free. Limit one free burger per purchase.