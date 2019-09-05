Often times we only celebrate and honor the great stars of our time, but it’s very rare for the public to fall in love with the stars behind the stars. That was certainly the case for Lashawn Daniels.

SEE ALSO: Grammy Award-Winning Songwriter LaShawn “Big Shiz” Daniels Passes Away At 41

Here’s a look at some of our favorite songs he penned…

King of Riffs & Hits: Songs You Didn’t Know Were Written By LaShawn “Big Shiz” Daniels was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com