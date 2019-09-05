CLOSE
Big Shiz , lashawn daniels
King of Riffs & Hits: Songs You Didn’t Know Were Written By LaShawn “Big Shiz” Daniels

ASCAP And Motown Gospel's Morning Glory Breakfast Reception

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

Often times we only celebrate and honor the great stars of our time, but it’s very rare for the public to fall in love with the stars behind the stars. That was certainly the case for Lashawn Daniels.

SEE ALSO: Grammy Award-Winning Songwriter LaShawn “Big Shiz” Daniels Passes Away At 41

Here’s a look at some of our favorite songs he penned…

1. Kierra Sheard – “Why Me”

2. Michael Jackson – “You Rock My World”

[youtube=https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1-7ABIM2qjU&w=640&h=360]

3. Brandy & Monica – “The Boy Is Mine”

4. Tamar Braxton – “Love and War”

5. Janet Jackson – “Feedback”

6. Whitney Houston – “It’s Not Right But It’s Okay”

7. Toni Braxton – “He Wasn’t Man Enough For Me”

8. Destiny’s Child – “Lose My Breath”

9. Jennifer Lopez – “If You Had My Love”

10. https://youtu.be/EnL9Ju7oSvU

11. Destiny’s Child – “Say My Name”

