Karen Clark Sheard
Star Transformation: Karen Clark Sheard Over The Years [PHOTOS]

Posted November 15, 2019

1.

The New York Chapter of the Recording Academy Presents the Recording Academy Honors 2005 - Inside Source:Getty

Joe, Mariah Carey, Karen Clark-Sheard and Ann Nesby (Photo by L. Busacca/WireImage for Grammy Magazine) arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,new york city,looking at camera,portrait,music,females,mariah carey,karen clark sheard,ann nesby

2.

The 52nd Annual GRAMMY Awards - Pre-Telecast Source:Getty

3.

JJ Hairston & Youthful Praise 7th Live Recording: "I See Victory" Source:Getty

4.

The Stellar Awards LIVE On UP Source:Getty

5. BET Honors 2014: Show

BET Honors 2014: Show Source:Getty

6.

29th Annual Chicago Gospel Festival 2014 - Day 2 Source:Getty

7.

2016 Stellar Gospel Awards - Show Source:Getty

8.

Inspiration Celebration Gospel Source:Getty

9.

McDonald's 10th Annual Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour Source:Getty

10.

CDC 2nd Annual South Dade MusicFest Source:Getty

11.

2017 Black Music Honors - Inside Source:Getty

12.

50th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Press Room Source:Getty

13.

BET Presents 19th Annual Super Bowl Gospel Celebration - Show Source:Getty
