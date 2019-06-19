Congrats! Tasha Page-Lockhart Gets Married [PHOTOS]

Tasha Page-Lockhart invited the world to view her wedding on live stream earlier this month and it was truly one to remember.

In a ceremony featuring performances by Shelby 5, Travis Malloy, Yolanda Adams and more, Tasha and her now husband Veron House tied the knot in theme. No invitation was needed, men were just required to show up in Navy, and women were asked to wear blush pink and rose gold. Because the couple is moving to New York, they asked their Detroit wedding guests who planned on sharing gifts, to make them monetary.

Check out the newly wed House’s beautiful wedding photos below!