The Top Fun States in America for 2023 Named!

As we are entering the Summer months, it is a time for lots of fun adventures. Roller coasters, restaurants, and more! More than likely, you won’t have to travel far, as many of the states listed in WalletHub’s top 15 most fun states is probably just a short road trip away.

In their findings, WalletHub compared the 50 states across two key categories: “Entertainment & Recreation” and “Nightlife.” Within those categories, WalletHub used 26 relevant metrics, including restaurants per Capita, beach quality, movie costs, and more.

Arizona, Oregon, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and North Carolina round off the top 15 states.

But what states are the top 10 most fun in the US? Check them all out below and start planning your tips!

You can check out the full findings at WalletHub

The post The Top Fun States in American for 2023 Named! appeared first on Black America Web.

