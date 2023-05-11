PTO, is that you? Vacation season is underway, so it’s time to gather your girls or boo and book a trip. Time away from the daily hustle and bustle of life is a form of self-care we should take full advantage of.
Traveling has shifted a lot over the years. Airlines have figured out ways to sneak in fees for luxuries that used to be free. From paying for headphones and carry-on luggage to splurging on the option to pick your seat, booking a flight has become a minefield for not-so-hidden fees that eventually add up.
Despite the hidden fees and overcrowded airports, traveling can be seamless if you include a few essentials. As someone who travels for work and leisure, I’ve figured out ways to make the process easier. If you add these five essentials to your next vacation, you’ll maximize on convenience.
All products have been independently selected by our editors. Please note: we may receive an affiliate commission for products and services purchased through our website.
5 Travel Essentials To Jumpstart Your Summer Vacation was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. LyftSource:Getty
Traveling to and from the airport just got easier. Today, Lyft is launching a first-of-its-kind preorder experience at the airport, allowing travelers to book their Lyft from the tarmac, eliminating the wait time at the pickup stand. Now you’ll know exactly when to order your ride because it’ll be waiting for you as soon as you exit the airport.
The new service begins today and will be available in some of the largest traveling hubs, including Los Angles and Chicago O’Hare. It will hit Austin, New York, and Seattle by the summer.
In addition, new assistive features will help riders get out the door on time with an alert to their phone that tells them when its time to leave for the airport.
2. Paravel Aviator Carry-On PlusSource:Paravel
It’s time to introduce the world’s first carbon-neutral carry-on, perfectly sized for long weekend trips. The Aviator Carry-On Plus boasts sustainability with their recycled polycarbonate, recycled aluminum, and recycled vegan leather. Not only will you be traveling in style, you’re doing your part in using luggage thats good for the environment.
Shop Now
3. iMangoo Shockproof Carrying Case Hard Protective EVA CaseSource:Amazon
Don’t you hate rummaging through your bags to find your electronic’s accessories? A cable organizer carrying case eliminates the last-minute search for your charger and keeps headphones, cords, and external chargers untangled and ready for usage.
Shop Now
4. Anker Portable Charger, 313 Power BankSource:Amazon
I don’t know about you, but a dying battery puts me in crisis mode. All travel information is stored on the phone unless you go the extra mile of printing information. A portable charger doesn’t only come in handy at the airport; it’ll also keep your phone charged to capture all the memories you’re there to make.
Shop Now
5. JBYAMUS 16 Pcs Silicone Travel Bottles SetSource:Amazon
The last thing you want to do is have TSA throw out your super expensive sunscreen because the bottle is too big. If you’re headed on a short trip and don’t need to check your bags, these silicone travel bottles allow you to bring your necessities like shampoos, conditioners, body oils, and more.
Shop Now