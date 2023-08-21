25 Photos Of Tropical Storm Hilary Wreaking Havoc In Southern California

The historical Tropical Storm Hilary wreaked havoc on Southern California over the weekend, causing flash floods in various areas surrounding Los Angeles.
The massive and rare system made landfall in the U.S. Sunday after expeditiously barreling through Mexico’s Baja California peninsula as a Hurricane sized system.
According to reports, Hilary dumped more than half the average annual rain on some desert and mountain areas, including Palm Springs, which saw nearly 3 inches of rain by Sunday evening.
A magnitude 5.1 earthquake portions of Southern California just moments before Tropical Storm Hilary made landfall, causing even more panic among residents.
Tens of thousands of people across Southern California lost power due to the storm. Palm Springs also lost its 911 connection Sunday night, according to CBS News Los Angeles.
On Monday morning, the storm was downgraded again to a subtropical cyclone although some areas are still being battered by heavy rainfall. Hilary is expected to dissipate later in the day, but officials say the storm’s danger is far from being over.
The National Hurricane Center has estimated that Hilary “is expected to produce additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches, with isolated storm total amounts to 12 inches, across portions of Southern California and Southern Nevada through today. Continued flash and urban flooding, locally catastrophic, is expected.”
Before Hilary made landfall, California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency for the southern region of the large state.
Evacuation orders have also been issued for San Bernardino and Riverside Counties in California.
“Los Angeles is not used to weather events like this, especially in the summertime, but we are prepared, we are ready,” Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass told “Face the Nation” on Sunday.
Once Hilary moves from the California area, it is expected to cross portions of Oregon and Idaho through Tuesday morning, which the Hurricane Center says could result “in localized, some significant, flash flooding.”
Officials in Nevada are also concerned about flash flooding across the western Mojave Desert.
From CBS News:
As of 5 a.m. ET Monday, Hilary was some 390 miles north of San Diego 75 miles northeast of Bakersfield, Calif. and racing north at 29 mph with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph. Although no longer a hurricane, the system was still bringing heavy rainfall to the area. President Biden on Sunday said he has asked FEMA to deploy personnel and supplies to California.
Biden also said the Coast Guard has pre-positioned aircraft to allow for rapid response and rescue efforts.
“My Administration also deployed federal personnel to Nevada to ensure the state has additional support, and we will continue to coordinate with California, Nevada, and Arizona on any resources they might need,” Biden said.
Check out photos of Tropical Storm Hilary wreaking havoc in Southern California:
1. Tropical Storm HilarySource:Getty
PALM SPRINGS, CA – August 20: Police close a road due to possible flooding in Palm Springs, California on August 20, 2023. Southern California is under a tropical storm warning which could bring heavy rains, high winds and flooding. (Photo by Philip Cheung for The Washington Post via Getty Images)
2. Tropical Storm Hilary Brings Wind and Heavy Rain to Southern CaliforniaSource:Getty
CATHEDRAL CITY, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 20: A broken tree limb partially blocks a road as Tropical Storm Hilary moves through the area on August 20, 2023 in Cathedral City, California. Southern California is under a first-ever tropical storm warning as Hilary impacts parts of California, Arizona and Nevada. All California state beaches have been closed in San Diego and Orange counties in preparation for the impacts from the storm, which was downgraded from hurricane status. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
3. Tropical Storm Hilary Brings Wind and Heavy Rain to Southern CaliforniaSource:Getty
CATHEDRAL CITY, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 20: A broken tree limb partially blocks a road as Tropical Storm Hilary moves through the area on August 20, 2023 in Cathedral City, California. Southern California is under a first-ever tropical storm warning as Hilary impacts parts of California, Arizona and Nevada. All California state beaches have been closed in San Diego and Orange counties in preparation for the impacts from the storm, which was downgraded from hurricane status. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
4. Tropical Storm Hilary Brings Wind And Heavy Rain To Southern CaliforniaSource:Getty
SUN VALLEY, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 20: Cars are seen submerged in floodwaters on the Golden State Freeway as tropical storm Hilary moves through the area on August 20, 2023 in Sun Valley, California. Southern California is under a first-ever tropical storm warning as Hilary impacts parts of California, Arizona and Nevada. All California state beaches have been closed in San Diego and Orange counties in preparation for the impacts from the storm which was downgraded from hurricane status. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
5. Tropical Storm Hilary Brings Wind And Heavy Rain To Southern CaliforniaSource:Getty
SUN VALLEY, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 20: Water splashes up next to a car stranded in floodwaters on the Golden State Freeway as tropical storm Hilary moves through the area on August 20, 2023 in Sun Valley, California. Southern California is under a first-ever tropical storm warning as Hilary impacts parts of California, Arizona and Nevada. All California state beaches have been closed in San Diego and Orange counties in preparation for the impacts from the storm which was downgraded from hurricane status. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
6. Tropical Storm Hilary Brings Wind And Heavy Rain To Southern CaliforniaSource:Getty
SUN VALLEY, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 20: A motorist stands next to her car that is stranded in floodwaters on the Golden State Freeway as tropical storm Hilary moves through the area on August 20, 2023 in Sun Valley, California. Southern California is under a first-ever tropical storm warning as Hilary impacts parts of California, Arizona and Nevada. All California state beaches have been closed in San Diego and Orange counties in preparation for the impacts from the storm which was downgraded from hurricane status. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
7. Tropical Storm Hilary Brings Wind And Heavy Rain To Southern CaliforniaSource:Getty
LA QUINTA, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 20: Motorists ford a roadway flooded by Tropical Storm Hilary in the deserts of Southern California on August 20, 2023 in La Quinta, California. More than 40 million people are under the first-ever Tropical Storm Warning issued for the area. A warming of ocean temperatures off Mexico caused by the combination rising temperatures and of the ocean phenomenon dubbed El Niño brought about the rare weather system, according to the National Weather Service. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)
8. Tropical Storm Hilary Brings Wind And Heavy Rain To Southern CaliforniaSource:Getty
PALM DESERT, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 20: Palms are hit by strong wind and rain from Tropical Storm Hilary in the deserts of Southern California on August 20, 2023 in Palm Desert, California. More than 40 million people are under the first-ever Tropical Storm Warning issued for the area. A warming of ocean temperatures off Mexico caused by the combination rising temperatures and of the ocean phenomenon dubbed El Niño brought about the rare weather system, according to the National Weather Service. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)
9. Tropical Storm Hilary Brings Wind And Heavy Rain To Southern CaliforniaSource:Getty
INDIO, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 20: A usually dry section of the Whitewater River floods a road caused by Tropical Storm Hilary in the deserts of Southern California on August 20, 2023 in Indio, California. More than 40 million people are under the first-ever Tropical Storm Warning issued for the area. A warming of ocean temperatures off Mexico caused by the combination rising temperatures and of the ocean phenomenon dubbed El Niño brought about the rare weather system, according to the National Weather Service. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)
10. Tropical Storm Hilary Brings Wind And Heavy Rain To Southern CaliforniaSource:Getty
INDIO, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 20: Palms are blown by strong wind from Tropical Storm Hilary in the deserts of Southern California on August 20, 2023 near Indio, California. More than 40 million people are under the first-ever Tropical Storm Warning issued for the area. A warming of ocean temperatures off Mexico caused by the combination rising temperatures and of the ocean phenomenon dubbed El Niño brought about the rare weather system, according to the National Weather Service. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)
11. Tropical Storm Hilary Brings Wind And Heavy Rain To Southern CaliforniaSource:Getty
INDIO, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 20: A usually dry section of the Whitewater River floods a road caused by Tropical Storm Hilary in the deserts of Southern California on August 20, 2023 in Indio, California. More than 40 million people are under the first-ever Tropical Storm Warning issued for the area. A warming of ocean temperatures off Mexico caused by the combination rising temperatures and of the ocean phenomenon dubbed El Niño brought about the rare weather system, according to the National Weather Service. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)
12. Tropical Storm Hilary Brings Wind And Heavy Rain To Southern CaliforniaSource:Getty
INDIO, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 20: A downed tree is seen on a residential street caused by winds from Tropical Storm Hilary in the deserts of Southern California on August 20, 2023 near Indio, California. More than 40 million people are under the first-ever Tropical Storm Warning issued for the area. A warming of ocean temperatures off Mexico caused by the combination rising temperatures and of the ocean phenomenon dubbed El Niño brought about the rare weather system, according to the National Weather Service. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)
13. Tropical Storm Hilary Brings Wind And Heavy Rain To Southern CaliforniaSource:Getty
INDIO, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 20: A motorist is stranded in a flooded street from Tropical Storm Hilary in the deserts of Southern California on August 20, 2023 in Indio, California. More than 40 million people are under the first-ever Tropical Storm Warning issued for the area. A warming of ocean temperatures off Mexico caused by the combination rising temperatures and of the ocean phenomenon dubbed El Niño brought about the rare weather system, according to the National Weather Service. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)
14. Tropical Storm Hilary Brings Wind And Heavy Rain To Southern CaliforniaSource:Getty
INDIO, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 20: A city worker tries to control flooding fromTropical Storm Hilary in the deserts of Southern California on August 20, 2023 in Indio California. More than 40 million people are under the first-ever Tropical Storm Warning issued for the area. A warming of ocean temperatures off Mexico caused by the combination rising temperatures and of the ocean phenomenon dubbed El Niño brought about the rare weather system, according to the National Weather Service. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)
15. Tropical Storm Hilary Brings Wind And Heavy Rain To Southern CaliforniaSource:Getty
INDIO, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 20: A motorist negotiates a road covered with rocks left behind in a flash flood from Tropical Storm Hilary in the deserts of Southern California on August 20, 2023 near Indio, California. More than 40 million people are under the first-ever Tropical Storm Warning issued for the area. A warming of ocean temperatures off Mexico caused by the combination rising temperatures and of the ocean phenomenon dubbed El Niño brought about the rare weather system, according to the National Weather Service. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)
16. Tropical Storm Hilary Brings Wind And Heavy Rain To Southern CaliforniaSource:Getty
INDIO, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 20: Motorists navigate a road damaged by a flash flood from Tropical Storm Hilary in the deserts of Southern California on August 20, 2023 near Indio, California. More than 40 million people are under the first-ever Tropical Storm Warning issued for the area. A warming of ocean temperatures off Mexico caused by the combination rising temperatures and of the ocean phenomenon dubbed El Niño brought about the rare weather system, according to the National Weather Service. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)
17. Tropical Storm Hilary Brings Wind and Heavy Rain to Southern CaliforniaSource:Getty
RANCHO MIRAGE, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 20: Workers attempt to unclog a drain on a flooded street as Tropical Storm Hilary moves through the area on August 20, 2023 in Rancho Mirage, California. Southern California is under a first-ever tropical storm warning as Hilary impacts parts of California, Arizona and Nevada. All California state beaches have been closed in San Diego and Orange counties in preparation for the impacts from the storm which was downgraded from hurricane status. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
18. Tropical Storm Hilary Brings Wind and Heavy Rain to Southern CaliforniaSource:Getty
CATHEDRAL CITY, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 20: A vehicle drives through a flooded street as Tropical Storm Hilary moves through the area on August 20, 2023 in Cathedral City, California. Southern California is under a first-ever tropical storm warning as Hilary impacts parts of California, Arizona and Nevada. All California state beaches have been closed in San Diego and Orange counties in preparation for the impacts from the storm which was downgraded from hurricane status. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
19. Tropical Storm Hilary Brings Wind and Heavy Rain to Southern CaliforniaSource:Getty
CATHEDRAL CITY, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 20: A car is partially submerged in floodwaters as Tropical Storm Hilary moves through the area on August 20, 2023 in Cathedral City, California. Southern California is under a first-ever tropical storm warning as Hilary impacts parts of California, Arizona and Nevada. All California state beaches have been closed in San Diego and Orange counties in preparation for the impacts from the storm which was downgraded from hurricane status. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
20. Tropical Storm Hilary Brings Wind and Heavy Rain to Southern CaliforniaSource:Getty
CATHEDRAL CITY, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 20: A person looks on from a residence toward a car partially submerged in floodwaters as Tropical Storm Hilary moves through the area on August 20, 2023 in Cathedral City, California. Southern California is under a first-ever tropical storm warning as Hilary impacts parts of California, Arizona and Nevada. All California state beaches have been closed in San Diego and Orange counties in preparation for the impacts from the storm which was downgraded from hurricane status. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
21. Tropical Storm Hilary Brings Wind And Heavy Rain To Southern CaliforniaSource:Getty
SUN VALLEY, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 20: A tow truck driver attempts to pull a stranded car out of floodwaters on the Golden State Freeway as tropical storm Hilary moves through the area on August 20, 2023 in Sun Valley, California. Southern California is under a first-ever tropical storm warning as Hilary impacts parts of California, Arizona and Nevada. All California state beaches have been closed in San Diego and Orange counties in preparation for the impacts from the storm which was downgraded from hurricane status. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
22. Tropical Storm HilarySource:Getty
PALM SPRINGS, CA – August 20: Residents fill up sand bags at Palm Springs City Hall as Tropical Storm Hilary arrives in Palm Springs, California on August 20, 2023. Southern California is under a tropical storm warning which could bring heavy rains, high winds and flooding. (Photo by Philip Cheung for The Washington Post via Getty Images)
23. Tropical Storm Hilary Brings Wind and Heavy Rain to Southern CaliforniaSource:Getty
PALM SPRINGS, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 20: An ambulance drives through a flooded street as Tropical Storm Hilary approaches on August 20, 2023 in Palm Springs, California. Southern California is under a first-ever tropical storm warning as Hilary nears, with parts of California, Arizona and Nevada preparing for flooding and heavy rains. All California state beaches have been closed in San Diego and Orange counties in preparation for the impacts from the storm, which was downgraded from hurricane status. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
24. Tropical Storm Hilary Brings Wind And Heavy Rain To Southern CaliforniaSource:Getty
LA QUINTA, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 20: Motorists ford a roadway flooded by Tropical Storm Hilary in the deserts of Southern California on August 20, 2023 in La Quinta, California. More than 40 million people are under the first-ever Tropical Storm Warning issued for the area. A warming of ocean temperatures off Mexico caused by the combination rising temperatures and of the ocean phenomenon dubbed El Niño brought about the rare weather system, according to the National Weather Service. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)
25. US-WEATHER-HURRICANESource:Getty
A person pulls a shopping cart down the street during heavy rains from Tropical Storm Hilary, in south Los Angeles, California, on August 20, 2023. Hurricane Hilary weakened to a tropical storm on August 20, 2023, as it barreled up Mexico’s Pacific coast, but was still likely to bring life-threatening flooding to the typically arid southwestern United States, forecasters said. Authorities reported at least one fatality in northwestern Mexico, where Hilary lashed the Baja California Peninsula with heavy rain and strong winds. (Photo by Robyn BECK / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)