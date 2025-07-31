Up-and-Coming Black Actresses You Need to Know

The entertainment industry is seeing an exciting wave of new, talented Black actresses who are shaping the future of television and film. These rising stars are breaking barriers with their performances, tackling diverse roles, and changing the landscape of Hollywood. It’s truly a beautiful sight to witness, as Hollywood has not always been welcoming to our melanated queens.

Before the 1950s, Black actresses were rarely seen on the big screen, and when they did appear, their roles were often relegated to harmful stereotypes, failing to capture the full breadth of the Black experience. The Civil Rights movement ushered in a new page for Black female stars, where their roles began to expand to include “more diverse” and “complex character development,” according to Duke University Libraries.

While things have slowly improved over time, with Black women increasingly taking on a powerful array of roles for major film projects, there’s still much work to be done to ensure they receive their rightful recognition.

Only 10 Black actresses have ever won an Oscar in the acting categories, the LA Times notes. Halle Berry remains the only Black woman to win Best Actress (for Monster’s Ball in 2002). The other nine have won in the Best Supporting Actress category.

With stars like Danielle Deadwyler, Wunmi Mosaku, and Taylor Russell dominating the big screen in recent years, these rising talents are pushing boundaries and paving the way for our future queens on screen.

Here are seven Black actresses that we are excited to see make waves in the film world.

1. Danielle Deadwyler Source:Getty Danielle Deadwyler’s breakout performance in The Harder They Fall (2021) as Cuffee was a showstopper. The 43-year-old’s portrayal of a Black woman in the Old West made her a standout in the star-studded cast. She also received critical acclaim for her role in Till (2022), where she played Mamie Till-Mobley, the mother of Emmett Till, and received praise for this year’s chilling horror film The Woman In The Yard. Related Stories Black Actors Under 30 We Should Be Paying Attention To

Jan 2 – Secure Your Future with Clear Goals | Dr. Willie Jolley

Deadwyler's commanding presence and emotional depth make her one of the most exciting actresses on the rise. We think she's poised for even greater roles in both historical dramas and modern works, and can't wait to see what she takes on next.

2. Dominique Thorne Source:Getty Dominique Thorne, 27, made an unforgettable impression with her breakout role in Barry Jenkins’ If Beale Street Could Talk (2018), where she played the role of the compassionate and determined Sheila Hunt. More recently, she is known for her role as the tech-savvy Riri Williams, the leading star of the wildly popular Disney+ series Ironheart, which debuted in June. The role continues the story of her character introduced in 2022’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Related Stories Black Actors Under 30 We Should Be Paying Attention To

Jan 2 – Secure Your Future with Clear Goals | Dr. Willie Jolley

Thorne's impressive range as an actress has fans spellbound, a testament to her true devotion to the craft. During an interview with Essence in 2023, the star revealed that she has always wanted to act ever since high school. "In my mind, wanting to become an actor started when I had to apply to high schools because that's the first time that I said, "Yes, this is what I want to do," she explained. "I only want to go to performing arts schools.' But the more I talk to family, the more they remind me that this has been something that I've been interested in since I was a child. Over the holidays, actually, they were reminding me about auditions we used to go on from ads that you'd hear on the radio, back when they still did that. My dad would faithfully drive me to each and every one that we heard. I was probably around nine or 10 at that time, but high school's when it got serious."

4. Jayme Lawson Source:Getty Jayme Lawson, 27, gained attention for her role in Ridley Scott’s The Last Duel (2021), where she portrayed the character of Princess Isabelle. She has also starred in a variety of stage productions and is a rising star in the theater community. Her presence in film is now growing, with her poised performances marking her as a future leading lady. Fans are excited to see Lawson shine in The Running Man, which is set to debut on Nov. 7. The film will serve as an adaptation of Stephen King’s critically acclaimed novel of the same name, according to Variety. Lawson will star alongside Glen Powell, Michael Cera, and several other big-named stars.



5. KiKi Layne Source:Getty KiKi Layne’s performance in If Beale Street Could Talk (2018) as Tish Rivers was an unforgettable showcase of her talent. She has since appeared in films like The Old Guard (2020) and Coming 2 America (2021), where she further proved her acting range. The 33-year-old standout recently appeared in The Old Guard 2, continuing to expand her role as the fierce Marine-trained warrior, Nile Freeman. Speaking to MadameNoire at the Netflix Presents Black Excellence Brunch during the American Black Film Festival on June 13, Layne shared how “amazing” it felt to reimagine her role as Nile for the second time. The 33-year-old star said she was honored to bring a fresh and powerful presence to the action genre, a category of film that “hasn’t always centered” Black women. For Layne, The Old Guard 2 is more than just a film; it’s a moment of representation and creative evolution. Related Stories Black Actors Under 30 We Should Be Paying Attention To

Jan 2 – Secure Your Future with Clear Goals | Dr. Willie Jolley

"It means everything to me," the Hollywood standout shared. "I'm always thinking about how we are being seen and how I am representing us in every project that I do. To be the lead of an action film, and to do that alongside Charlize Theron and Uma Thurman, these women who have kicked down so many doors for women in action. Now I get to take it to the next level and represent for Black women in action. It's amazing."