Vanessa Bryant, wife of the great Kobe Bryant has made a request to the judge to add their youngest daughter Capri to his trust fund. Mrs.Bryant has recently filed documents to financially protect all of their children. It is stated in the document that Kobe has created the trust in 2003.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

Vanessa wants to ensure the trust is also going to include Capri being that she was only born 9 months ago. The trust document currently only has Vanessa, Natalia & Bianka.

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

More details on this case as it is still developing.

SEE ALSO:

Vanessa Bryant Changes Name Of Kobe Bryant’s Mamba Sports Foundation

Kobe Bryant & His Daughter Took Communion In Church Before Fatal Crash

Kobe Bryant’s Sisters Break Their Silence On Their Brother’s Death, Share Rare Family Photos

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM.

Vanessa Bryant Requests Judge To Add Capri In Kobe Bryant’s Trust was originally published on rnbphilly.com