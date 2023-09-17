Sha’Carri Richardson Rocks Natural Hair During Diamond League Final 2023: ‘I Had To Pull Out The Natural’

Get Up Erica Featured Video CLOSE

Sha’Carri Richardson had all eyes on her during yesterday’s 2023 Diamond League Final. Not only did she dominate on the field, but she also left us swooning by flaunting her natural hair!

Following the race, the 23-year-old disclosed the special reason behind rocking her natural locs for her final race of the season. After achieving a fourth-place finish in the women’s 100m race, coming in at 10.80s, Richardson met with reporters from the NBC Olympics and Paralympics to talk about her latest look.

“I will say my coach, I told him that if I go 10.06, I’ll wear my natural hair. So, when I became the world champion, instead of a championship record I ran a 10.65. So I had to pull out the natural,” she explained.

Check out the video below.

Richardson, who is widely known for dominating on the track and field while rocking colorful wigs, initially ditched her signature style over the summer in July when she tossed her orange wig ahead of her big 100m championship race during the 2023 Track and Field Championships in Oregon.

In the now-viral video, the athlete was initially shown prepping for the race with her bright orange wig tied in a ponytail. But just ahead of the big race, Richardson shocked onlookers when she took the wig off and tossed it to the ground behind her. The gesture was met with cheers and applause from the audience. It was then that she revealed her natural hair to the entire world for the first time, which was then braided underneath and styled in an ombre color.

Of course, Richardson trended on #BlackTwitter for days following the gesture, so much so that blogger ‘Real Talk with Tee’ asked Richardson about her intention behind throwing away her wig.

“The reason why I decided to do the wig removal was to show you guys that I’m still that girl, but I’m better, stronger, and wiser,” she explained. “I had to shed the old and present the new.”

Talk about Black Girl Magic!

DON’T MISS…

Sha’Carri Richardson Talks Black Womanhood In ‘Teen Vogue’

Length Check: Sha’Carri Richardson Flaunts A Head Full Of Natural Hair On Her Instagram Stories

Sha’Carri Richardson Switches Up Her Hair For Her Comeback In The Prefontaine Classic

Sha’Carri Richardson Rocks Natural Hair During Diamond League Final 2023: ‘I Had To Pull Out The Natural’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com