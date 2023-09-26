Zoleka Mandela, Nelson Mandela’s Granddaughter Dies Of Cancer At 43

Zoleka Mandela passed away of cancer Monday evening at the age of 43. The granddaughter of South Africa’s first democratically elected President Nelson Mandela, was surrounded by friends and family in her final moments.
Zoleka Mandela is seen as an inspiration for detailing her cancer treatment and her history of drug addiction. She has raised “awareness about cancer prevention” as well as “breaking down the stigma surrounding the disease”.
Learn More About South Africa Here
Zoleka was the granddaughter of Nelson Mandela’s second wife, Winnie and was only 10 when her grandfather was released from prison in 1990 after 27 years in detention. Nelson Mandela died in 2013 at the age of 95. Through Mr Mandela’s legacy Zoleka stood up for the betterment of her community. After her 13-year-old daughter was killed in a car accident in 2010 she campaigned for better road safety. She later lost a son who was born prematurely. She is survived by four children who she loved very much!
Zoleka was diagnosed with breast cancer at the age of 32. She was in remission after receiving treatment but the illness later returned. In 2022 she confirmed that she had cancer in her liver and lungs, it then spread to other organs.
“What do I tell my children? How do I tell them that this time around I may not get to live my life as a survivor? How do I tell them everything will be OK when it’s not? I’m dying… I don’t want to die,” she posted on Instagram in August 2022.
In an interview with Kaya FM in April, Ms Mandela said: “I’m learning to be okay with my eventuality.” In her autobiography ‘When Hope Whispers’, she documents her emotionally inspirational story. Rest In Heaven Zoleka Mandela!
Also See: 10 Misconceptions About The Continent of Africa
Also See: Learn About The 54 Countries of Africa
Also See: African Countries US Citizens Can Travel To Without A Visa
READ MORE:
- Ray Lewis III, Son of NFL Hall of Fame LB Ray Lewis, Dies At 28
- RIP William Spriggs: Tributes Pour In For Chief AFL-CIO Economist And Noted Howard University Professor
- Jacky Oh, Mother Of DC Young Fly’s Children, Dies Following Plastic Surgery: Report
- Bill Lee, Father Of Famed Director Spike Lee, Has Died At 94
- Iconic Singer Tina Turner Dead at 83
- Sheldon Reynolds, Vocalist/Guitarist for Earth Wind & Fire & Commodores Dies at 63
- Three-Time Olympic Gold Medalist Tori Bowie Dies At 32
- Tributes Pour In For Harry Belafonte After Legendary Actor And Activist Dies At 96
- Harry Belafonte, Legendary Entertainer and Activist, Dies at 96
- Otis Redding III, Guitarist & Son of Iconic Singer, Dies at 59
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
Zoleka Mandela, Nelson Mandela’s Granddaughter Dies Of Cancer At 43 was originally published on woldcnews.com
-
5 Bible Verses To Help You Let Go And Let God
-
What The Spiritual And Biblical Meaning Of 11 Is
-
“I Was More Interested In Him Than I’d Ever Been With Anyone”: If You Ever Wondered What Eve Saw In Her Husband, It’s This [VIDEO]
-
BET+ Adds Erica Campbell, Michelle Williams & More To Season 2 Of ‘Kingdom Business’
-
Join "Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell" Morning Show Mobile Text Club!
-
Rest in Peace: Irish Grinstead of 90’s Group 702 Passes Away at Age 43
-
Kirk Franklin Shares How He Finds His Biological Father in His Documentary “Father’s Day”
-
Erica Campbell's 'I Love You' Album Release Party + Concert