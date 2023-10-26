Gospel Artists Who Won At The 2023 Dove Awards

The 54th Annual GMA Dove Awards were handed out Tuesday night, October 17th, 2023, in Nashville, Tennessee to a sold-out audience. The show aired tonight, Friday, October 20th, exclusively on TBN and The TBN App and simulcast on SiriusXM The Message. Host Tauren Wells led the all-star night of music with performances from across the community including Gospel, Latin, Worship, Pop, Southern Gospel and a special tribute to Hip Hop. An encore performance will air on TBN and The TBN App Friday, October 27th, 2023 at 8pm and 10pm ET.
Host Tauren Wells stirred the audience with an impromptu sermon highlighting the current conflict in Israel saying, “We stand with the people of God and as scripture instructs us, we pray for peace in Jerusalem. Now here’s the thing – we can’t just pray for peace and not understand and identify the Prince of Peace. This conflict will not end until Jesus is the Lord of Israel and Jesus is the Lord of Palestine and Jesus is the Lord of every nation and every tribe and every tongue. There is a day coming at which every knee will bow and every tongue confess that Jesus Christ is Lord. The world could be at war but the church is gonna be in worship. Because we don’t praise God depending upon our circumstances. We praise God depending upon His reputation.”
Dr. Bobby Jones received the Jackie Patillo Leadership Award. Jones is a composer, recording artist, choir director and among the foremost pioneers in bringing Gospel music to the masses. Harnessing the power of radio and television programming, many of today’s best known artists look to their appearances on the Dr. Bobby Jones show as foundational to their widespread acclaim. He’s been a fixture in the industry since 1976 and a member of the Gospel Music Hall of Fame. The GMA was honored to award him The Jackie Patillo Leadership Award.
To watch the 54th GMA Dove Awards on demand on The TBN App: CLICK HERE
Song of the Year
- “Build A Boat” (Writers) Colton Dixon, Seth Mosley, Johan Lindbrandt, Sandro Cavazza, Mikey Gormley
- “Fear Is Not My Future” (Writers) Kirk Franklin, Brandon Lake, Jonathan Jay, Hannah Shackleford, Nicole Hannel
- “God Really Loves Us” (Writers) David Crowder, Ben Glover, Jeff Sojka, Dante Bowe
- “Goodness Of God” (Writers) Ben Fielding, Ed Cash, Jason Ingram, Jenn Johnson, Brian Johnson — WINNER!
- “Gratitude” (Writers) Brandon Lake, Ben Hastings, Dante Bowe
- “In Jesus Name (God Of Possible)” (Writers) Ethan Hulse, Katy Nichole, David Andrew Spencer, Jeff Pardo
- “Love Me Like I Am” (Writers) Joel Smallbone, Luke Smallbone, Michael Pollack, Josh Kerr
- “Perfectly Loved” (Writers) Rachael Lampa, Andrew Ripp, Ethan Hulse
- “Same God” (Writers) Brandon Lake, Steven Furtick, Chris Brown, Pat Barrett
- “Then Christ Came” (Writers) Bart Millard, Phil Wickham, Jason Ingram, David Leonard
Gospel Worship Recorded Song of the Year
- “One Name (Jesus) [Live]” – Naomi Raine
- “Impossible” – Pastor Mike Jr., ft. Jame Fortune — WINNER!
- “I Still Have You” – Smokie Norful
- “The Moment (Live)” – Tasha Cobbs Leonard
- “You’ve Been Good To Me” – Zacardi Cortez
Contemporary Gospel Recorded Song of the Year
- “New Day” – Blanca, ft. Jekalyn Carr
- “Your World” – Jonathan McReynolds — WINNER!
- “Miracles” – Kierra Sheard, ft. Pastor Mike Jr.
- “Bless Me” – Maverick City Music, Kirk Franklin
- “Get Up” – Tye Tribbett
Traditional Gospel Recorded Song of the Year
- “Alright” – Melvin Crispell III
- “Finished (Live)” – Tamela Mann
- “It Is Well” – Tasha Cobbs Leonard — WINNER!
- “I Need You” – The Walls Group
- “See The Goodness” – VaShawn Mitchell, ft. Donnie McClurkin
Contemporary Gospel Album of the Year
- My Truth – Jonathan McReynolds
- Kingdom Book One (Deluxe) – Maverick City Music, Kirk Franklin — WINNER!
- Impossible – Pastor Mike Jr.
- Overcomer (Deluxe) – Tamela Mann
- All Things New – Tye Tribbett
Rap/Hip Hop Album of the Year
- Church Clothes 4 – Lecrae — WINNER!
- Sunday in Lagos – Limoblaze
- Everyone Loves A Comeback Story – Social Club Misfits
- Tree – Steven Malcolm
- NEW HOLLYWOOD – WHATUPRG
Traditional Gospel Album of the Year
- Nothing Else Matters – Brent Jones
- Transitions (Live) – Brian Courtney Wilson — WINNER!
- Believe Again – JJ Hairston
- I Go To The Rock – Whitney Houston
- Worship & Justice – William Murphy
Gospel Worship Album of the Year
- Tent Revival – Forward City, Travis Greene
- Closer Than You Think – Jonathan Traylor
- Hymns (Live) – Tasha Cobbs Leonard — WINNER!
- Encounter – Todd Galberth
- Imprint – Zacardi Cortez
Feature Film of the Year
- Big George Foreman
- Family Camp
- I Heard The Bells
- Jesus Revolution — WINNER!
- Remember Me: The Mahalia Jackson Story
Television Series of the Year
- Grace Notes
- Journey Of Faith
- The Chosen — WINNER!
- The Wingfeather Saga
- When Calls The Heart
