Happy Birthday Erica Campbell! [PHOTOS]

| 04.29.24
Erica Campbell is a renowned Gospel singer and syndicated radio host on ‘Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell’. Campbell rose to fame as part of the Grammy-winning duo Mary Mary. Alongside her sister Tina, Erica formed Mary Mary in the late 1990s and soon became a massive success in the Inspirational world. Erica’s powerful yet angelic voice and uplifting lyrics made her a fan favorite.Their 2000 debut album ‘Thankful’ went Platinum and featured the breakout hit “Shackles (Praise You)”. Throughout the 2000s, Mary Mary were synonymous with making sacred music with a secular sound, releasing a string of hit albums and singles, blending contemporary R&B and hip hop with traditional gospel.

After Mary Mary went on hiatus in 2012, Erica launched a successful solo career. Her debut album ‘Help’ topped the Gospel Albums chart and earned a Grammy nomination. Erica is regarded as one of the most talented and inspiring female vocalists in gospel music. She uses her powerful voice not just to spread the message of Jesus Christ but also to advocate for social justice and inspire people to make positive changes in their lives. After over two decades in the spotlight, Erica Campbell remains a beloved and influential figure in the world of gospel music.

The artist. The radio host. The inspiration. Here are 9 reminders why we absolutely love Erica Campbell!

1. Erica Loves the Get Up Church: Photo-Op at ATL Album Release Concert

Get Up Erica Campbell Album Release Concert New Birth Missionary Church Source:other

2. Spreads Joy with her GMA Performance ‘Positive’

3. Releases ‘I Love You’ Solo Gospel Album

Erica Campbell - Positive Source:My Block Entertainment

*Spoiler: Every track is a hit!

4. Posts Prayers, Positivity and Hope via Social Media

Erica Campbell - Praying and Believing Source:My Block

5. Celebrates ‘Best in Black’ at TV One’s 6th Annual URBAN ONE HONORS

TV One Presents The 6th Annual URBAN ONE HONORS: Best In Black - Inside Source:Getty

6. Supports Voting at “When We All Vote” Rally

Erica Campbell at "When We All Vote" Rally Source:By Her Productions

7. Passes Her Amazing Vocals To Daughter, Krista

8. Inspires Couple By Sharing Her Kingdom Marriage with the Public

2015 Soul Train Music Awards - Show Source:Getty

9. Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell’s annual St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital Radiothon Fundraiser

Get Up Erica St. Jude Children's Research Hospital Source:Reach Media Inc.

Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell

