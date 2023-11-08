Todd Dulaney Discusses How His Renewed Faith Led to No. 1 Single ‘It’s Working’ [LISTEN]

Friend and brother of The Get Up Church, Todd Dulaney, is in the building to talk ‘It’s Working’ featuring Bishop Hezekiah Walker!

This no. 1 single is Dulaney’s seventh Airplay leading song. Despite his incredible career and success, he opens up about how the pandemic tested his trust in God, leading him to believe he may never be the same again.

“I don’t know about everybody else but the pandemic was rough for me…It rocked my faith, it took me out of my position. I let that lead me to the next song,” Todd said.

The single is a part of his new record ‘The Journey Continues’.

“If you put the wrong pilot at the front of the plane you end up going somewhere you never wanted to go…The journey continues…we’re headed in the right direction now” Dulaney explains.

